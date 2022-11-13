Pitt vs Virginia Takeaways: Defense Decimates Cavs

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are bowl eligible after dominating win over struggling Virginia. Pitt is undefeated in the month of November after going 1-3 in October and back on the upswing.

This game was a necessary, easy win for the Panthers. The defense could have won this game by themselves but the offense added the best passing performance they've had in weeks as Pitt ran away with a 37-7 victory.

There was a lot to like from this win, but the Panthers still have some room to improve if they want to run the rest of the table.

Pitt Defense Closing in Style

Pat Narduzzi said prior to this game that the Panthers are a much-improved unit from the beginning of the year. He was brutally honest, calling them poor against the run in particular during the first half of the season but said that to illustrate how far they've come as a unit.

The Panthers stonewalled Virginia for all 60 minutes this week and for the second game in a row, got stronger as the game progressed. At the beginning of the year, they were prone to falling apart late when the game was in the balance but this week, they shut the door early and never gave Virginia a chance to get off the ground.

Housing two Brennan Armstrong interceptions wasn't enough. They sacked him eight times and added eight more tackles for loss. The Wahoos had gained negative rushing yards by halftime and ended the afternoon with 144 total yards. Every level of the Panthers' defense was sharp and energetic in the dominating win.

Kedon Slovis Continues Upward Trend

3-6 Virginia has suffered through a rough season so far but for all of their struggles, one thing they've done well is defend the pass. They're in the top half of the ACC in terms of yards allowed and that makes it all the more impressive that Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis was able to carve up the Cavalier secondary.

This was Slovis' best game since the first half against Tennesee when he threw for 195 yards in a half before exiting early with a concussion. Slovis was sharp with the deep ball - completing four passes for 20 or more yards. He spread the ball around and made good decisions. Slovis ended his day having thrown for 208 yards, a touchdown and a 144.9 passer rating.

He got some help from his receivers, particularly Bub Means who caught his first touchdown of the year along with a team-high 90 yards and it appears that the passing game has made some strides since struggling mightily during the middle third of the year.

Penalties Halt Fast Start

Pitt scored 14 points before their offense ever touched the ball but that unit had no problem scoring when they eventually got on the field. The Panthers scored on their first two drives of the game and lead 28-0 with 2:33 left in the first quarter. But they stalled after the quarter turned and didn't score again until the 7:21 mark of the third quarter.

The Panthers punted three times, missed a field goal and knelt out the first half clock on their five possessions in between scores and that can be largely attributed to the penalties that took them off schedule. Holding and false start calls from the front five on offense were the most frequent infractions.Then later in the third, John Morgan committed a personal foul that resulted in an ejection and a facemask from Bangally Kamara set up Virginia's first touchdown of the game.

Pitt continues to hold themselves back and while it didn't cost them anything in this game, it is a bad habit to have this late in the season. Chemistry issues is not good enough excuse this late in the year, especially with all the experience they have along the offensive line. Penalties have already cost them dearly, but the Panthers aren't learning their lesson.

