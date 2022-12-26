Skip to main content

RB Rodney Hammond Will Start for Pitt in Sun Bowl

The Pitt Panthers will turn to their sophomore backup in Israel Abanikanda's absence.

PITTSBURGH -- Israel Abaniknada was more than a workhorse this season - his presence was a deciding factor for the Pitt Panthers, whose offense struggled to create explosive plays and points in his absence. The star running back made the unsurprising decision to declare for the NFL Draft and will not play in Pitt's postseason contest - the Sun Bowl against UCLA. 

That leaves the Panthers down their most powerful offensive weapon and with a starting job to fill. But head coach Pat Narduzzi didn't have to think very hard about who would replace Abanikanda. At his introductory press conference upon arriving in El Paso, Texas, Narduzzi declared that sohomore Rodney Hammond, Abanikanda's backup all season long, would get the start at tailback against UCLA. 

"Bowl games are like this nowadays," Narduzzi said. "You're going to lose some of your best players. We did a year ago as well. ... [Abanikanda's] a really good player. He's got a good o-line in front of him. We miss him, we wish him luck but Rodney Hammond will be the guy who will start off as the tailback and we're looking forward to seeing what Rodney can do."

Hammond was the hot hand in the season opener against West Virginia, accounting for 126 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 18 total touches before suffering a leg injury that kept him sidelined for the next five weeks. He finished the season with 366 rushing yards and three rushing scores plus five receptions for 65 yards while also moonlighting as a kick returner.  

Daniel Carter and C'Borius Flemister are next up on the depth chart and will be expected to fill in as reserves in a larger role behind Hammond. 

