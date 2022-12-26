RB Rodney Hammond Will Start for Pitt in Sun Bowl

PITTSBURGH -- Israel Abaniknada was more than a workhorse this season - his presence was a deciding factor for the Pitt Panthers, whose offense struggled to create explosive plays and points in his absence. The star running back made the unsurprising decision to declare for the NFL Draft and will not play in Pitt's postseason contest - the Sun Bowl against UCLA.

That leaves the Panthers down their most powerful offensive weapon and with a starting job to fill. But head coach Pat Narduzzi didn't have to think very hard about who would replace Abanikanda. At his introductory press conference upon arriving in El Paso, Texas, Narduzzi declared that sohomore Rodney Hammond, Abanikanda's backup all season long, would get the start at tailback against UCLA.

"Bowl games are like this nowadays," Narduzzi said. "You're going to lose some of your best players. We did a year ago as well. ... [Abanikanda's] a really good player. He's got a good o-line in front of him. We miss him, we wish him luck but Rodney Hammond will be the guy who will start off as the tailback and we're looking forward to seeing what Rodney can do."

Hammond was the hot hand in the season opener against West Virginia, accounting for 126 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 18 total touches before suffering a leg injury that kept him sidelined for the next five weeks. He finished the season with 366 rushing yards and three rushing scores plus five receptions for 65 yards while also moonlighting as a kick returner.

Daniel Carter and C'Borius Flemister are next up on the depth chart and will be expected to fill in as reserves in a larger role behind Hammond.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

UCLA Expects Near Full-Strength for Sun Bowl vs Pitt

Pitt Lands Christmas Commitment from Four-Star WR DayDay Farmer

Former Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Commits to BYU

Pitt Recruiting Class Positional Breakdown: Wide Receiver

Pitt Recruiting Class Positional Breakdown: Quarterback

Four Candidates From Pitt's Recruiting Class to Make Instant Impact