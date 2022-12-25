Skip to main content

Pitt Lands Christmas Commitment from Four-Star WR DayDay Farmer

The Pitt Panthers landed their second commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle.

PITTSBURGH -- Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt Panthers got an extra gift on Christmas Day when they landed a commitment from four-star 2024 receiver DayDay Farmer, who became the second member of Pitt's next class when he announced his decision on Twitter. 

Farmer is a blue-chip prospect from Cocoa, Florida. The 6'0, 166-pound wideout is the No. 37 player in the state and No. 23 player at his position in the class, according to Rivals. They also rate him as the class' 156th-best player overall. 

He joins fellow four-star defensive lineman Jashear Whittington as the only commits in Pitt's class of 2024. It's very early, but the Panthers currently hold the No. 18 class in the country and the second-best group of commits among ACC teams. 

