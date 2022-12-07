Pitt Offers Florida Transfer, Local Star

The Pitt Panthers are looking to bring another local star home.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have offered a scholarship to Florida Gators transfer and former Peter Township star defensive back Donovan McMillon.

McMillon started his college career at Florida, playing in 25 games over the last two seasons and recording 30 tackles. He mainly saw the field as a special teams gunner.

Pitt is competing with Minnesota, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Mississippi State for the 6'1 safety but could have the advantage the second time around. Already locking in Pine Richland's Phil Jurkovec, the Panthers might be a roll for bringing local recruits back home.

If Erick Hallett decides to return next season, McMillon would have a hard time competing for a starting job but would likely see playing time at Pitt. He'll likely see more offers coming in the next few days.

