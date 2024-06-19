Pitt Hosting 3-Star WR on Official Visit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have put in an incredible amount of work in June in hosting many recruits and will continue to do so again this weekend.
One important recruit to watch out for is Class of 2025 three-star wide receiver Kha'leal Sterling, who plays for Miami Central High School in Miami, Fla. Sterling recently announced that he would make an official visit this weekend on his Twitter.
Sterling received his offer from Pitt on Christmas Eve this past December, with former wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood and offensive coordinator Kade Bell leading the way on the recruitment.
He placed Pitt in his top three schools back in March, alongside rival West Virginia and Arizona State.
"Pitt is also one of the schools who keeps in touch with me and updates me about things and how we can change their program," Sterling said in an interview with John Garcia Jr. of Rivals.
He cut the list down from other schools like Arkansas, Bowling Green, FIU, FAU, Indiana, Liberty, Oregon, SMU, Temple, Tulane, UAB.
Sterling had a great junior season at Miami Central, making 30 catches for 802 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Standing at 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, Sterling is an incredibly quick wideout, who can work defensive backs on the outside or inside and make great receptions. He also has great hands and runs his routes to perfection. With the addition of his speed, Sterling has a great chance to succeed at the collegiate level.
247Sports ranks him as the No. 162 wide receiver and No. 128 recruit in Florida in the Class of 2025, respectively, while On3 rates him at No. 173 at his position and No. 133 in his state in his Class, respectively.
The Panthers have 12 commitments in the Class of 2025, as they look to build their program going forward.
Five of the commitments made their decision following official visits the first weekend, June 6-8, including tight end Max Hunt, athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner, linebacker Justin Thompson, wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes and defensive end Julian "Juju" Anderson.
The rest of the Class of 2025 includes offensive linemen Shep Turk and Akram Elnagmi, quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, athlete Bryce Yates, defensive lineman Trevor Sommers and defensive back Elijah Dotson.
With one more big week of official visits next weekend, expect more "Pat signals" from Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, leading to more Class of 2025 commitments for the program.
