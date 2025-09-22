Aaron Donald's Jersey Will Be Retired By Pitt, School Announces
Aaron Donald made his mark in the NFL as one of the best defensive tackles to ever play the game, winning three Defensive Player of the Year awards over 10 years with the Rams. Now he'll receive a high honor from his alma mater.
On Monday the University of Pittsburgh announced Donald's No. 97 would be retired this season. The ceremony will take place on November 15, when the Panthers host Notre Dame. Donald played all four of his college seasons at Pitt from 2010 to 2014, winning ACC Defensive Player of the Year as a senior to pair with unanimous All-American honors.
Athletic director Allen Greene surprised Donald with the news in a video shared by the school on Monday morning.
"It's hard to put into words what it means to have my jersey retired," Donald said in the statement released by Pitt announcing the retirement. "Born and raised in Pittsburgh, I'm grateful to the University of Pittsburgh for taking a chance on me when so many others wouldn't. I accomplished more in my career than I ever dreamed of, and for that I'm truly blessed. To soon see my number alongside other Pitt greats is an honor beyond measure. I will always love this University."
After his successful college career with the Panthers Donald was selected 10th in the 2013 NFL draft. He'd go on to star for the Rams for a decade as one of the most dominant interior linemen the league has ever seen. It feels very likely Donald's No. 99 will be retired by Los Angeles in the near future— but first, his college number.
A well-earned honor for the all-time great.