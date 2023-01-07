Q and A With Newest Pitt Commit Brandin Cummings

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers landed the first commit in the class of 2024. Three-star shooting guard Brandin Cummings was that commit and he joins the Panthers while he's only a junior.

What made Cummings so willing to commit so early? And what will he bring to Pitt when he arrives? Inside the Panthers spoke with Cummings about all that.

What was it about Pitt that made you so comfortable committing early?

BC: "I’ve been really close to the program ever since my brother committed. I know so much about the program that I feel extremely comfortable with everything that I’ve seen. staying home means a lot to me."

What will you bring to Pitt when you finally get to enroll in a couple of years?

BC: "I’ll bring a fighters mentality and a winning spirit to Pitt. I want to win over everything else."

How often were you able to get on campus before committing? Have you taken any visits around the facilities or just been in Oakland to see your brother play?

BC: I’ve seen the whole campus. I’ve taken plenty of visits to the facilities. I’m pretty familiar with the Pete.

Coach Capel said the other day that when he was recruiting your brother, you were a part of those conversations. What were they like and was Capel recruiting you both at the same time?

BC: "Coach Capel explained to me the vision that he had for the season, and told us how much my brother would mean to the program and to the city of Pittsburgh. Capel was recruiting us both."

Is there anyone you model your game after? If so, who and why?

BC: I like to watch a lot of NBA games and try to take a little bit of everything from everybody. There’s not really one specific person I model my game after."

How’s this season with Lincoln Park going so far? Do you have goals for this season?

BC: "My goals for Lincoln park this season is to win everything that we possibly can and to go undefeated. We are undefeated so far."

