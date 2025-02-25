Purdue Among 17 College Baseball Teams That Remain Undefeated
The 2025 college baseball season remains in its infancy, but Purdue is off to as good of a start as any team in the country. Through their first two weeks on the diamond, the Boilermakers are among just 17 teams in the sport that are undefeated.
Purdue is 8-0 to start the year, enjoying a pair of sweeps in two four-game series. The Boilers swept Stephen F. Austin in four games between Feb. 14 and Feb. 16 down in Sugar Land, Texas. This past week, the team made the trip to Holly Springs, N.C., where it swept a four-game series against Niagara.
Here's a quick rundown of those results through the first eight games:
- Purdue def. Stephen F. Austin 4-1
- Purdue def. Stephen F. Austin 4-2
- Purdue def. Stephen F. Austin 14-2
- Purdue def. Stephen F. Austin 16-12
- Purdue def. Niagara 6-4
- Purdue def. Niagara 16-4
- Purdue def. Niagara 9-0
- Purdue def. Niagara 11-1
The Boilermakers have been bolstered by the play of Logan Sutter, who is off to an incredible start this season. The senior infielder is hitting .538 through eight games, with 13 RBI, five doubles and three home-runs. He's also reached first base on eight walks.
Last week, Sutter was named the Big Ten Player of the Week after he recorded eight hits, eight RBI and six runs scored over Purdue's four-game stretch to open the season. He was also responsible for three doubles, a home run and two stolen bases. The infielder reached base safely 12 times in 18 plate appearances in four games against Stephen F. Austin.
The full list of undefeated college baseball teams includes:
- Florida State
- South Carolina
- North Carolina
- Purdue
- Tennessee
- High Point
- Alabama
- Western Kentucky
- West Virginia
- Florida
- Oklahoma
- Kansas
- Stanford
- Murray State
- Utah
- Virginia Military Institute
- Yale
Purdue will try to remain undefeated this week as it prepares for another four-game series in Holly Springs. The Boilermakers will open the series against Akron on Friday (Feb. 28), play a double-header against the Zips on Saturday (March 1) and close out the series on Sunday (March 2).
The Boilers will then play Indiana State in Terre Haute on March 4 before traveling to Minnesota for its first Big Ten series, playing the Golden Gophers in three games from March 7 through March 9.
Related stories on Purdue baseball
SUTTER NAMED BIG TEN POTW: Purdue infielder Logan Sutter was named the Big Ten Player of the Week after leading the Boilermakers to a 4-0 sweep over Stephen F. Austin to begin the season. CLICK HERE