Purdue Baseball Adds Fourth Game to Series With Minnesota

The Purdue baseball program will now play four games against Minnesota, starting on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The team had its series against Northwestern canceled this season due to health and safety concerns.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue baseball program still feels the effects of its canceled series with Northwestern between May 7 and May 9. In an effort to make up those lost games, the team scheduled a midweek game with Ohio State and will now add a fourth matchup to its upcoming series with Minnesota.

The series was originally scheduled between Friday and Sunday, but an additional Thursday game was added and will start at 7 p.m. ET. All the games are expected to be streamed live on BTN+.

The Boilermakers and Golden Gophers both did not play a weekend series between May 7 and May 9 due to health and safety precautions related to COVID-19. Purdue was scheduled to play Northwestern, and Minnesota was set to play Ohio State.

Instead, the Boilermakers hosted the Buckeyes at Alexander Field for a midweek game on Tuesday, May 11. The Purdue baseball program is still willing to play Northwestern on Tuesday of next week, but no official schedule change has been announced.

Updated Schedule VS Minnesota

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

