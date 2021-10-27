Purdue Baseball Announces 2022 Schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue baseball program has announced the matchups for its upcoming 2022 schedule, featuring a program record 28 home gomes and seven weekends at Alexander field.

The Boilermakers will play 38 games in the states of Indiana and Illinois. A full list of gameday promotions and special dates at Alexander Field are scheduled to be released in either February or March.

Here's the schedule breakdown, according to a release:

SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

• Home Games: 28 (11 in March, 12 in April, 5 in May)

• Road Games: 17 (4 in March, 6 in April, 6 in May)

• Neutral Site Games: 11 (8 in February, 3 in March)



• Big Ten Home: Ohio State, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland

• Big Ten Road: Illinois, Penn State, Iowa, Northwestern

• Big Ten Non-Play: Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rutgers

• Big Ten Tournament: May 25 to 29 (TD Ameritrade Park – Omaha, Nebraska)



• Season-Opening Series: vs. South Dakota State (4 Games at Triple-A stadium in Sugar Land, Texas)

• 10-Day Stay in North Carolina (Feb. 25-March 6): Weekend Series vs. Princeton & Longwood, Midweek at Charlotte

• Home-Opening Weekend: March 11-13 vs. Bellarmine

• Home-and-Home Midweek Dates: Indiana State, UIC

• Remainder of the Midweek Slate: Dayton, Northern Illinois, Purdue Fort Wayne, Evansville, Valparaiso, Butler

• 7-Game Homestand: March 19 to 29 vs. Illinois State (2) Northern Illinois, Ohio State (3), UIC

• 8-Game Homestand: April 20 to May 1 vs. Evansville, Belmont (3), Valparaiso, Michigan (3)



• First-Time Foes: South Dakota State, Longwood, Bellarmine, Dayton

• First-Time Visitors to Alexander: Bellarmine, Dayton, Northern Illinois, Evansville, Belmont

• 2021 NCAA Tournament Qualifiers: Charlotte, Indiana State, Maryland, Michigan

• Been a While: Purdue has not played Princeton since March 1999

• Easter Weekend now Thursday to Saturday: Purdue plays at Penn State April 14 to 16

• Indiana has played just one weekend series (April 2017) at Alexander since the ballpark opened in 2013

• Maryland has played just one weekend series (April 2015) at Alexander since joining the Big Ten in 2015

• Ohio State has played 13 games at Alexander, second to only Iowa (15) among visiting teams

• Purdue has played only one series (March 2017) at Iowa since 2013

• Conversely, Purdue is set to make its sixth trip to Champaign-Urbana since 2013

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!