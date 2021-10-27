    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    BasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Purdue Baseball Announces 2022 Schedule

    Purdue Baseball Announces 2022 Schedule

    Purdue baseball will play 28 games at Alexander Field in West Lafayette next season, and 38 of the team's total games will be played in either Indiana or Illinois.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue baseball program has announced the matchups for its upcoming 2022 schedule, featuring a program record 28 home gomes and seven weekends at Alexander field. 

    The Boilermakers will play 38 games in the states of Indiana and Illinois. A full list of gameday promotions and special dates at Alexander Field are scheduled to be released in either February or March. 

    Here's the schedule breakdown, according to a release:

    SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

    Home Games: 28 (11 in March, 12 in April, 5 in May)
    Road Games: 17 (4 in March, 6 in April, 6 in May)
    Neutral Site Games: 11 (8 in February, 3 in March)

    Big Ten Home: Ohio State, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland
    Big Ten Road: Illinois, Penn State, Iowa, Northwestern
    Big Ten Non-Play: Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rutgers
    Big Ten Tournament: May 25 to 29 (TD Ameritrade Park – Omaha, Nebraska)

    Season-Opening Series: vs. South Dakota State (4 Games at Triple-A stadium in Sugar Land, Texas)
    10-Day Stay in North Carolina (Feb. 25-March 6): Weekend Series vs. Princeton & Longwood, Midweek at Charlotte
    Home-Opening Weekend: March 11-13 vs. Bellarmine
    Home-and-Home Midweek Dates: Indiana State, UIC
    Remainder of the Midweek Slate: Dayton, Northern Illinois, Purdue Fort Wayne, Evansville, Valparaiso, Butler
    7-Game Homestand: March 19 to 29 vs. Illinois State (2) Northern Illinois, Ohio State (3), UIC
    8-Game Homestand: April 20 to May 1 vs. Evansville, Belmont (3), Valparaiso, Michigan (3)

    First-Time Foes: South Dakota State, Longwood, Bellarmine, Dayton
    First-Time Visitors to Alexander: Bellarmine, Dayton, Northern Illinois, Evansville, Belmont
    2021 NCAA Tournament Qualifiers: Charlotte, Indiana State, Maryland, Michigan
    Been a While: Purdue has not played Princeton since March 1999
    Easter Weekend now Thursday to Saturday: Purdue plays at Penn State April 14 to 16
    Indiana has played just one weekend series (April 2017) at Alexander since the ballpark opened in 2013
    Maryland has played just one weekend series (April 2015) at Alexander since joining the Big Ten in 2015
    Ohio State has played 13 games at Alexander, second to only Iowa (15) among visiting teams
    Purdue has played only one series (March 2017) at Iowa since 2013
    Conversely, Purdue is set to make its sixth trip to Champaign-Urbana since 2013

    Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

    Greg Goff
    Baseball

    Purdue Baseball Announces 2022 Schedule

    just now
    Jeff Brohm before Wisconsin
    Football

    VIDEO: Purdue Football Coach Jeff Brohm Previews Upcoming Matchup With Nebraska

    Oct 25, 2021
    Purdue Football s Nebraska
    Football

    POINT SPREADS: Purdue Football an Underdog on the Road Against Nebraska in Week 9

    Oct 25, 2021
    PurdueSchedule
    Football

    Purdue Boilermakers 2021 Football Schedule

    Oct 24, 2021
    Purdue sack vs Wisconsin
    Football

    No. 25 Purdue Football Doomed by Turnovers in 30-13 Loss to Wisconsin

    Oct 23, 2021
    Purdue defense vs Iowa
    Football

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue-Wisconsin Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

    Oct 23, 2021
    David Bell vs Wisconsin
    Football

    How to Watch Purdue's Game With Wisconsin on Saturday; Gametimes, TV, Point Spread

    Oct 23, 2021
    Zach Edey
    Basketball

    Purdue Center Zach Edey Named to Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List

    Oct 22, 2021
    Aidain O'Connell, O-line vs iowa
    Football

    Three Things No. 25 Purdue Needs to do to Keep its Mojo Following Upset Win Over Iowa

    Oct 20, 2021