Purdue Baseball Senior Ben Nisle Named Midwest All-Region Outfielder

In his final season with Purdue baseball, Ben Nisle was a third-team All-Big Ten selection and followed with recognition on the Midwest All-region second team. Nisle played in all 42 games and was the second Boilermaker to record an OPS of 1.000 or more since 2011.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After his final season for the Purdue baseball program, senior outfielder Ben Nisle earned recognition on the second-team Midwest All-Region team on Wednesday.

Nisle played in all 42 games for the Boilermakers and led the team with a 1.001 on-base plus slugging percentage, 50 hits, 29 RBI, eight home runs and three triples. He joined teammates Miles Simington and Mike Bolton Jr. as third-team All-Big Ten honorees this season.

Nisle joined Simington as the only two players for the Purdue baseball team to start all 42 games this season. His eight recorded home runs and 22 extra-base hits were good for career-highs, and he accomplished those feats solely against Big Ten competition.

The four-year starter in left field joined 2012 Big Ten Player of the Year and current Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki as the only Boilermakers to record an OPS of 1.000 or more since 2011. Nisle registered six stolen bases this year without being thrown out at the plate.

This season, Nisle recorded a 13-game hit streak and seven-game RBI streak while reaching base safely in 30 of the team's final 31 games. He was only kept off base in four of the team's 42 games. He was responsible for scoring the game-winning run in all three of Purdue's walk-off victories, which came in three different stadiums.

Nisle hit a home run in consecutive games against Michigan in the second weekend of play, going deep over the replica Green Monster at Fluor Field in South Carolina both times.

The April 2 series opener against Iowa at Alexander Field started a stretch of home runs in five consecutive weekends. Nisle is now the only Boilermaker since 2001 to hit a home run in five straight weekends.

Nisle finished his Purdue baseball career with a 16-game on-base streak. By averaging .524 extra-base hits per game, he nearly matched Plawecki's mark of .525 from the catcher's Big Player of the Year campaign.

With a .305 career average and 17 home runs in 133 games, Nisle became the first Boilermaker since 2012 championship members Cameron Perkins and Plawecki to finish their careers with a .300 average and at least 15 home runs. This year, Nisle became the first Boilermaker since 2016 to homer in four consecutive seasons.

Brandon Haveman in 2009 was the last Purdue outfielder to be named All-Region. Simington and Nisle gave the Boilermakers a pair of Big Ten outfielders this year for the first time since 2011.

Stories Related to Purdue Baseball

FOUR PURDUE PLAYERS EARN BIG TEN HONORS: Purdue's Ben Nisle, Miles Simington and Mike Bolton Jr. were all named Third Team All-Big Ten selections. Trent Johnson was recognized as the team's Sportsmanship Award honoree. CLICK HERE

Purdue's Ben Nisle, Miles Simington and Mike Bolton Jr. were all named Third Team All-Big Ten selections. Trent Johnson was recognized as the team's Sportsmanship Award honoree. SMELTZ COMEBACK PLAYER: Jackson Smeltz is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and recorded 22 strikeouts and 12 hits allowed in 19 1/3 innings over 13 appearances during 2021. He's endured multiple surgeries during his career. CLICK HERE

