Four Members of the Purdue Baseball Program Earn 2021 Big Ten Honors

Purdue's Ben Nisle, Miles Simington and Mike Bolton Jr. were all named Third Team All-Big Ten selections on Sunday. Trent Johnson was recognized as the team's Sportsmanship Award honoree.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten announced the recipients of the league's award winners and All-Conference teams for the 2021 season on Sunday. Four Purdue players earned recognition, including seniors Ben Nisle, Miles Simington and Trent Johnson.

All three will close out their collegiate careers with the Boilermakers this weekend. Sophomore Mike Bolton Jr. also joined his teammates in being honored this year.

Nisle, Simington and Bolton all received Third Team All-Big Ten Honors, while Johnson was the team's Sportsmanship Award honoree.

Nisle and Simington were the only two outfielders in the conference from the same program to be named to an All-Big Ten team. Together, they were the first pair of All-Big Ten outfielders since a trio of Purdue's outfielders — Barrett Serrato, Tyler Spillner and Stephen Talbott — were recognized in 2011.

Nisle, so far this season, is having the best year of his Boilermaker career. He leads the team with 22 extra-base hits and 28 RBI. He's hammered eight home runs on the season. Nisle was a four-year starter in left field for Purdue and was a unanimous All-Big Ten Freshman selection back in 2018.

Simington has been the Boilermakers' most consistent batter this season. He reached base safely in 38 of the team's first 40 games and opened the year with an eight-game hit streak. He also earned a 21-game on-base streak.

Simington's grand slam in a 12-5 victory over Minnesota on May 21 made him the second Purdue player in a decade to hit two grand slams in different seasons.

Bolton, who is expected to start as an outfielder next season, worked his way into the Boilermakers' batting rotation in the second half of the season.

As a designated hitter and the team's leadoff man, Bolton leads the team with a .459 on-base percentage and 17 stolen bases without being thrown out. He ranks second in the Big Ten in steals while setting a program record in conference play.

Johnson closed out his collegiate career in a 7-4 victory over Penn State on Saturday. He allowed five hits and two runs while pitching five innings.

Here's the full list of the league's award winners:

Top Big Ten Players and Coach

Player of the Year: Spencer Schwellenbach, Nebraska

Spencer Schwellenbach, Nebraska Pitcher of the Year: Trenton Wallace, Iowa

Trenton Wallace, Iowa Freshman of the Year: Max Anderson, Nebraska

Max Anderson, Nebraska Coach of the Year: Will Bolt, Nebraska

All-Big Ten First Team

Catcher – Luke Roskam, Nebraska

First Base – Anthony Calarco, Northwestern

Second Base – Ted Burton, Michigan

Shortstop – Benjamin Cowles, Maryland

Third Base – Jackson Raper, Illinois

Outfield – Grant Richardson, Indiana

Outfield – Ben Norman, Iowa

Outfield – Jaxon Hallmark, Nebraska

Starting Pitcher – Trenton Wallace, Iowa

Starting Pitcher – Steven Hajjar, Michigan

Starting Pitcher – Cade Povich, Nebraska

Relief Pitcher – Spencer Schwellenbach, Nebraska

Designated Hitter – Justin Janas, Illinois

At-Large – Shawn Goosenberg, Northwestern

All-Big Ten Second Team

Catcher – Griffin Mazur, Michigan

First Base – Conner Pohl, Ohio State

Second Base – Zack Raabe, Minnesota

Shortstop – Benjamin Sems, Michigan

Third Base – Max Anderson, Nebraska

Outfield – Chris Alleyne, Maryland

Outfield – Tito Flores, Michigan

Outfield – Kade Kern, Ohio State

Starting Pitcher – Gabe Bierman, Indiana

Starting Pitcher – McCade Brown, Indiana

Starting Pitcher – Cameron Weston, Michigan

Relief Pitcher – Ryan Ramsey, Maryland

Designated Hitter – Matt Wood, Penn State

At-Large – Michael Trautwein, Northwestern

All-Big Ten Third Team

Catcher – Ryan Hampe, Illinois

First Base – Jimmy Obertop, Michigan

Second Base – Izaya Fullard, Iowa

Shortstop – Branden Comia, Illinois

Third Base – Chris Brito, Rutgers

Outfield – Zaid Walker, Michigan State

Outfield – Ben Nisle, Purdue

Outfield – Miles Simington, Purdue

Starting Pitcher – Andrew Hoffmann, Illinois

Starting Pitcher – Garrett Burhenn, Ohio State

Starting Pitcher – Seth Lonsway, Ohio State

Relief Pitcher – Willie Weiss, Michigan

Relief Pitcher – TJ Brock, Ohio State

Designated Hitter – Mike Bolton, Purdue

At-Large – Cole Barr, Indiana

Big Ten All-Freshman Team

Catcher – Luke Shliger, Maryland

Second Base – Paul Toetz, Indiana

Shortstop – Mitch Jebb, Michigan State

Third Base – Max Anderson, Nebraska

Outfield – Morgan Colopy, Indiana

Outfield – Kade Kern, Ohio State

Outfield – Ryan Lasko, Rutgers

Starting Pitcher – Riley Gowens, Illinois

Starting Pitcher – Jason Savacool, Maryland

Starting Pitcher – Nick Powers, Michigan State

Relief Pitcher – John Modugno, Indiana

Designated Hitter – Ethan O'Donnell, Northwestern

At-Large – Matthew Shaw, Maryland

At-Large – Brice Matthews, Nebraska

Sportsmanship Award Honorees

Nate Lavender, Illinois

Collin Hopkins, Indiana

Grant Leonard, Iowa

Elliot Zoellner, Maryland

Joe Pace, Michigan

Andrew Morrow, Michigan State

Jack Wassel, Minnesota

Joe Acker, Nebraska

Charlie Bourbon, Northwestern

Joe Gahm, Ohio State

Conor Larkin, Penn State

Trent Johnson, Purdue

Kyle Muller, Rutgers

Recent Stories From Boilermakers Country

JOHNSON'S FINAL APPEARANCE ON THE MOUND: Seniors led the way both on the mound and on offense as Purdue earned a 7-4 victory over Penn State on Saturday. The two teams resumed play after their game was originally suspended on Thursday. CLICK HERE

Seniors led the way both on the mound and on offense as Purdue earned a 7-4 victory over Penn State on Saturday. The two teams resumed play after their game was originally suspended on Thursday. PURDUE ADDS TRANSFER RECEIVER: Marshall transfer wide receiver Broc Thompson is a native of Indianapolis and will return to his home state after playing two seasons with the Thundering Herd. CLICK HERE

Marshall transfer wide receiver Broc Thompson is a native of Indianapolis and will return to his home state after playing two seasons with the Thundering Herd. PFF BIG TEN PROJECTIONS: Pro Football Focus simulated the Big Ten football seasons 10,000 times and listed results for all 14 programs. Purdue is projected to win 4.9 games while having a 1% chance at a conference championship victory. CLICK HERE

Pro Football Focus simulated the Big Ten football seasons 10,000 times and listed results for all 14 programs. Purdue is projected to win 4.9 games while having a 1% chance at a conference championship victory. PURDUE BASKETBALL AT BARCLAYS CENTER: Purdue basketball is expected to play North Carolina State at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, next season. An official announcement is expected next week. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!