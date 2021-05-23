Purdue Baseball's Scoring Barrage Leads to 17-4 Victory Over Minnesota

Purdue leadoff hitter Mike Bolton Jr. scored four times in a 17-4 victory over Minnesota on Saturday. The Boilermakers recorded a season-high 19 hits.

On the shoulders of a season-high 19 hits, Purdue baseball clinched its first series victory in a head-to-head matchup this season.

Purdue scored in all but one frame against Minnesota at Siebert Field in Minneapolis on Saturday, escaping with a 17-4 win while clinching a series victory with one game left to play.

The Boilermakers will play their final road game this season on Sunday against the Golden Gophers starting at 2 p.m. ET.

In the third game of the series, Purdue jumped out to an early lead against Minnesota, scoring five runs in the first two innings. Redshirt junior Cory Brooks kept the Golden Gophers off the scoreboard until the sixth inning as the Boilermakers continued to build an all but insurmountable lead.

Brooks recorded seven innings on the mound, six strikeouts — one shy of a career-high — and four hits while giving up two runs in the sixth inning. He also did not walk any batters.

Sophomore Mike Bolton Jr., the leadoff hitter for Purdue, scored four runs during the game. In total, 12 different Boilermakers recorded a hit, while senior Tyler Powers led the charge with a team-high three of his own.

After a scoreless third inning, Purdue scored in every frame for the remainder of the game. Before the Golden Gophers brought a single runner home, the Boilermakers built a massive 10-run lead.

Minnesota halted a potential shutout opportunity with a home run in the sixth inning and scored again in the frame off a fly ball, bringing the score to 10-2. The Golden Gophers also scored in each of the final two frames.

After bringing in another seven runs and ending the game in a 17-4 victory, Purdue has outscored Minnesota 38-12 in the series. The Boilermakers have an opportunity to sweep a series in Minneapolis for the first time since taking both games of a two-game set in 1947.

Gameday Information

Purdue (14-24) at Minnesota (4-29)

Thursday, May 20 to Sunday, May 23 / BTN+

Series Opener: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Game 3: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Game 4: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Siebert Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Probable Pitching Matchups

Thursday: Calvin Schapira (Jr., LHP) vs Minnesota's Noah DeLuga (Fr., LHP)

Friday: Trent Johnson (Sr., RHP) vs Minnesota's Nolan Burchill (R-Sr., RHP)

Saturday: Cory Brooks (R-Jr., RHP) vs Minnesota's Jack Liffrig (R-So., LHP)

Sunday: TBA for Purdue vs Minnesota's Tom Skoro (R-Sr., LHP)

