Miles Simington's Four Hits, Grand Slam Powers Purdue to 12-5 Win Over Minnesota

Purdue senior Miles Simington is the first Boilermaker to hit multiple grand slams in his career since Kyle Johnson. He was a triple away from a cycle in the victory over Minnesota on Friday.

For the second night in a row, Purdue baseball hit a grand slam. This time, as part of a four-hit game, it was senior Miles Simington who nailed a deep shot over left field with the bases loaded.

With the help of Simington, the Boilermakers scored seven runs in the third inning en route to a 12-5 victory over Minnesota on Friday at Siebert Field in Minneapolis. Purdue has won its last two games.

The Boilermakers started strong in the first inning, bringing in three runs before the Golden Gophers had a chance to bat. But Minnesota responded with solo home runs in the bottom of the first and second innings.

With a 3-2 lead, Purdue exploded for seven runs in the third inning. The Boilermakers' first three batters singled to load the bases before Simington stepped to the plate.

He hit his second career grand slam with no outs on the board, bringing the score to 7-2. Simington is the first player to hit multiple grand slams for the Boilermakers since Kyle Johnson.

The team has hit four grand slams this season, the most in a season since also hitting four in 2008.

But the Boilermakers weren't finished with the onslaught. Three more batters would reach home plate, and Purdue went into the bottom of the third inning with a 10-2 lead.

The Golden Gophers scored twice in the fifth frame, but the game was all but out of reach. The Boilermakers recorded 12 total hits and 12 runs on the night, and Simington posted two doubles.

The Purdue senior was a triple away from registering a cycle. Simington doubled to right field in the eighth inning but halted his pursuit of third base after getting a sign from coach Greg Goff.

Purdue will take the field once again on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. Redshirt junior Cory Brooks is expected to start on the mound for the Boilermakers.

Gameday Information

Purdue (13-24) at Minnesota (4-28)

Thursday, May 20 to Sunday, May 23 / BTN+

Series Opener: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Game 3: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Game 4: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Siebert Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Probable Pitching Matchups

Thursday: Calvin Schapira (Jr., LHP) vs Minnesota's Noah DeLuga (Fr., LHP)

Friday: Trent Johnson (Sr., RHP) vs Minnesota's Nolan Burchill (R-Sr., RHP)

Saturday: Cory Brooks (R-Jr., RHP) vs Minnesota's Jack Liffrig (R-So., LHP)

Sunday: TBA for Purdue vs Minnesota's Tom Skoro (R-Sr., LHP)

