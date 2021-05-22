Purdue Defensive Back Geovonte' Howard Enters Transfer Portal

Purdue defensive back Geovonte' Howard originally put his name in the transfer portal before the team's season finale against Indiana in December. He re-entered the portal on Saturday.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue senior defensive back Geovonte' Howard put his name in the transfer portal on Saturday. He originally put his name in the portal before the program's matchup with Indiana in Bloomington last December.

Howard removed his name from the portal and appeared to be returning to the Boilermakers before re-entering.

Last season, Howard appeared in five games for the Boilermakers, registering four tackles and three pass breakups on the year.

Howard recorded a pair of deflections and a solo tackle in a 24-20 victory over Iowa. He also broke up a pass and got credit for a tackle against Illinois.

Before his lone season with Purdue, Howard spent two years at Kilgore Community College in Texas. He finished the 2019 season with 27 tackles and three interceptions as a sophomore. The team finished 8-2 and won a conference title.

During his freshman season, Howard registered 27 tackles and a pair of interceptions. Kilgore recorded a 10-2 season, winning the conference championship and the 2018 Heart of Texas Bowl in Waco, Texas.

