Big Ten Daily: CBS Sports Ranks Every Power 5 Head Coach, Including Jeff Brohm

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm ranked 53rd among all Power Five coaches in a CBS Sports list. He was 12th among Big Ten Conference coaches after a 2-4 season in 2020.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Now, with less than 100 days until the start of the 2021 college football season, CBS Sports ranked all the head football coaches from the Power Five conferences.

After a 2-4 season in 2020, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm finds himself near the bottom of the list. He slots in a No. 53 in the rankings, which ranks 12th among Big Ten coaches.

Brohm burst onto the scene with the Boilermakers in 2017, reaching a 7-6 overall record, including 4-5 in the Big Ten.

Purdue football earned a trip to the Foster Farms Bowl in Brohm's first year of coaching and defeated the Arizona Wildcats 38-35. It was the program's first victory in a bowl game since 2011.

Since then, it's been a downhill skid for the Boilermakers. Brohm will enter his fifth season as the coach of Purdue football in 2021. He's accumulated a 19-25 overall record with the program after failing to reach .500 in each of the last three seasons.

Purdue only played six games last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team suffered three game cancellations, including two different dates to compete for the Old Oaken Bucket against Indiana in Bloomington.

Despite a near last-place finish in the Big Ten West in 2020, Purdue lost three of its four games by just one score. Brohm and the Boilermakers will look to turn the tables next season in what is expected to be a year of normalcy.

Here's the list of all the Big Ten Conference football coaches and their rankings:

No. 4: Ryan Day, Ohio State

No. 8: Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

No. 13: James Franklin, Penn State

No. 17: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

No. 18: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

No. 20: Tom Allen, Indiana

No. 23: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

No. 25: P.J. Fleck, Minnesota

No. 34: Greg Schiano, Rutgers

No. 42: Bret Bielema, Illinois

No. 47: Scott Frost, Nebraska

No. 53: Jeff Brohm, Purdue

No. 57: Mel Tucker, Michigan State

No. 61: Mike Locksley, Maryland

