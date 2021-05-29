Purdue Football Adds Transfer Wide Receiver Broc Thompson

Marshall transfer wide receiver Broc Thompson is a native of Indianapolis and will return to his home state after playing two seasons with the Thundering Herd. Thompson's brother, Cade, is a cancer survivor.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football bolstered its receiver corps after getting a commitment from Marshall transfer Broc Thompson on Saturday. He will have three years of eligibility with the Boilermakers.

The Indianapolis native will join a pass-catching unit that is now without Rondale Moore by way of the NFL Draft and redshirt freshman Maliq Carr, who transferred to Michigan State. Juniors David Bell and Milton Wright will lead the group.

Thompson played high school football at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. Before playing two seasons at Marshall, he spent the 2018 season at Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia.

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound receiver caught 19 passes for 334 yards as a freshman in 2019 wearing No. 88. He changed his jersey number to No. 13 last season in honor of his brother, Cade, who battled cancer.

During the 2020 season, he caught 14 passes for 288 yards. Thompson only played in four games last year due to injury and has yet to score a touchdown in his collegiate career.

In his announcement on Twitter, Thompson mentioned that his brother beat cancer and would return home to the state of Indiana to join the Boilermakers.

Purdue's new co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brad Lambert was Marshall's defensive coordinator last season.

