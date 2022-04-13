2022 Recruit William Berg Officially Signs With Purdue Basketball
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — William Berg, a 7-foot-1 center from Sweden, announced Wednesday via his Twitter account that he has officially signed with the Purdue basketball program.
He will join Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith and Camden Heide in the team's 2022 recruiting class as freshmen next season.
Berg will pair with 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey for the Boilermakers after senior Trevion Williams announced his intention of entering the 2022 NBA Draft on April 1. Edey, a second-team All-Big Ten selection following the 2021-22 season, recorded 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game in just 19.0 minutes per contest.
Williams, who played a big role in all four years with the team, averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the Boilermakers last season.
Berg originally narrowed his final collegiate choices to Purdue and Utah State, but Berg also received offers from Iona, UC Riverside and Big Ten foe Illinois.
The international recruit announced his commitment to the Boilermakers back on Dec. 10, 2021, before officially signing on Wednesday. He is currently an unrated prospect in the class of 2022.
Purdue's 2022 signing class is headlined by Loyer, a four-star recruit out of Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Smith and Heide are a pair of three-star prospects.
Before Berg's signing, the Boilermakers boasted the 26th-ranked recruiting class in the nation, good for sixth in the Big Ten Conference.
