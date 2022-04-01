Purdue Center Trevion Williams Announces Decision to Enter 2022 NBA Draft

After his senior season with the Purdue basketball program, Trevion Williams announced he is taking the next step in his journey. He will enter his name in the 2022 NBA Draft and hire an agent after four seasons with the Boilermakers.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After testing the waters at the professional level a year ago, Purdue center Trevion Williams made the decision to return for his senior year of college basketball. Now, he is bidding farewell for good.

As expected, Williams announced Thursday night via social media that he will be departing from the Purdue basketball program and will enter his name in the 2022 NBA Draft.

"What a ride this has been," Williams wrote," Four years ago, when I started this journey at Purdue, there was no way to envision what my time here would become. It's been filled with many more highs than lows, and I wouldn't trade one second of this journey for anything. My brothers and I have accomplished a lot, and I hope we leave this program in better shape than we arrived.

"Thank you to my teammates that have encouraged me, competed with me, celebrated with me and been by my side every step of the way. We did a lot over these four years and represented Purdue to the best of our abilities every time we stepped on the floor. It's been a really special ride."

During his four seasons with the Boilermakers under the direction of head coach Matt Painter and assistant coach Brandon Brantley, Williams appeared in 130 games which included 60 starts. He averaged 10.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game during his college career.

Williams' 1,410 career points rank 26th in program history, even after assuming a role coming off the bench for the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-10 center from Chicago was recognized as a third-team All-Big Ten selection while also being named the conference's Sixth Man of the Year this season.

"To all the coaches that have helped me along the way, I can't express enough thanks for all you've done," Williams continued. "Coach Painter stuck with me through thick and thin and Coach Brantley pushed me every day in practice. You all have helped me live out a dream these last four years. Most importantly, you all made me a man.

"To Boilermaker Nation, you all are the best. Mackey Arena is the best atmosphere in college basketball and when we step on that floor, there is no greater joy than representing Purdue on our chests. The sounds of Mackey Arena will never leave me. You. are the best fanbase in college basketball."

Despite splitting time on the floor with sophomore center Zach Edey, Williams still posted six games of 20 points or more, including a season-high 22 points during Purdue's 81-71 victory over Texas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Known for his court vision and passing ability, Williams was second on the team with an average of 3.0 assists per contest during the 2021-22 season. He was third on the team with 12.0 points a game while also finishing second with 7.4 rebounds per game.

He was one of three seniors for Purdue playing their final seasons, alongside guards Eric Hunter Jr. and Sasha Stefanovic.

"Lastly, to my family. I dedicate all of this to you for believing in me," Williams wrote. "From three-star to All-Big Ten and All-American honors, you all pushed me to become a better version of myself. You all never doubted me and made me realize I could achieve anything. You helped me understand that my dreams were within reach. Every obstacle in our path, we overcame. I can't thank you enough for all the sacrifices you made for me.

"It's time for me to take the next step in my basketball journey and will be entering my name in the 2022 NBA Draft and signing with an agent."

