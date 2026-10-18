5 Thoughts From Purdue's Dominant 87-55 Exhibition Victory Over Ball State

Although it was just an exhibition, Purdue got off to a hot start Sunday afternoon, knocking off Ball State 87-55. Several Boilermakers made their first appearance at Mackey Arena, giving a fan base eager for Purdue basketball to return plenty to be excited about.

Here are five thoughts and takeaways from Purdue’s dominant performance against Ball State.

Everyone can shoot

Dec 5, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard CJ Cox (0) shoots the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions guard Freddie Dilione V (4) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Purdue 81-70. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The biggest takeaway from Purdue’s 32-point victory over Ball State is that this team wants to shoot the basketball. The Boilermakers attempted 61 shots against the Cardinals, including 40 three-pointers. They connected on 17 of those attempts, shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc.

This team will live and die by the three-pointer, but that approach could work well if everyone on the roster can consistently knock down shots. Purdue’s starting guards were outstanding, with CJ Cox going 5-for-6 and Gicarri Harris shooting 4-for-7 from three-point range. When even Daniel Jacobsen knocks down a three, you get a sense of what Purdue’s formula for success could look like.

Webber will play

January 13, 2022; Mesa, Ariz; USA; Scottsdale Christian guard Jacob Webber (3) shoots a free throw against Valley Christian during a game at Mesa Community College. High School Basketball Hs Basketball Game Scottsdale Christian At Valley Christian | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of my biggest questions heading into the exhibition was how many freshmen would crack the rotation this season. Point guard Luke Ertel seemed like a lock to contribute, but Jacob Webber impressed as well against Ball State. His ability to shoot from beyond the arc could make it difficult to keep him off the floor.

Webber immediately entered the game as Purdue’s 10th man and knocked down two consecutive three-pointers. He finished Sunday's exhibition with eight points in 19 minutes. He still has plenty of room to develop, but don't be surprised if Webber earns meaningful minutes this season.

The front court is better than expected

Feb 14, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) completes a slam dunk against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nobody will deny that the frontcourt is Purdue's biggest concern heading into the 2026 season. Daniel Jacobsen appears to be the frontrunner to start at center, and he needed to show that he had taken a step forward heading into his redshirt sophomore campaign. Not only did Jacobsen deliver, but Purdue's frontcourt as a whole looked better than expected.

Jacobsen finished with eight points and six rebounds while showing significantly more energy than he did at times last season. Purdue outrebounded Ball State 44-31, which could be a major factor in the Boilermakers' success this year. Enzo Shahrvin also lived up to the expectations surrounding his debut, giving Purdue another encouraging option in the frontcourt.

They can wear teams down

Purdue Boilermakers guard Antione West (1) gets a high five from guard Gicarri Harris (24) during practice ahead of a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game against the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue doesn't have the same frontcourt size it has featured in previous seasons, but that could allow the Boilermakers to lean on their guards to wear down opposing offenses over 40 minutes. The on-ball defense looked outstanding, showing the potential to be among Purdue's best defensive units in recent years.

CJ Cox continues to be the defensive pest Purdue fans saw last season, while Antione West's length should be a valuable addition on that end of the floor. Add Caden Pierce to the mix, and Ball State struggled to find answers as the game progressed. If this performance is any indication, Purdue could have plenty of success defending opposing guards this season.

An elite bench

Senior All-Star Luke Ertel (1) celebrates Wednesday, June 3, 2026, after winning a game between the Indiana All-Stars and the Junior All-Stars at Mt. Vernon High School in Fortville, Ind. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest storylines surrounding Purdue, particularly at guard, is the lack of separation between several players competing for minutes. While nobody has quite reached the level of Braden Smith or Fletcher Loyer yet, having five capable guards gives the Boilermakers impressive depth.

Against Ball State, Luke Ertel and Antione West came off the bench, but Purdue has several options it can turn to depending on the matchup. That depth could become a major advantage throughout the season.

Thirty-four of Purdue's 87 points came from the bench, compared to just 14 for Ball State. Add Webber's shot-making ability to the equation, and the Boilermakers' second unit could become one of their biggest strengths this season.

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