Purdue Signee Jacob Webber Shows Off Sharp-Shooting Ability in La Porte Invitational

Anyone worried about Purdue's shooting efficiency after this season just needs to hear two words: Jacob Webber. The 2026 signee and current La Lumiere star showcased his ability to knock down shots consistently over the weekend in the La Porte Invitational.

The La Porte Invitational hosted some of the top high school teams in the country from Jan. 9 through Jan. 11, and La Lumiere was a participant. Webber played in three games and helped his team to a 2-1 record in the invitational.

Webber's weekend got off to a slightly bumpy start in La Lumiere's first game against Long Island Lutheran. He shot 3-of-14 from the floor and ended the game with 14 points in a 67-60 loss to open the invitational.

After that, though, Webber was nearly unstoppable.

Webber scored 13 points and was 4-of-6 from three-point range in La Lumiere's 81-62 victory over CATS Academy (Boston) on Saturday. He also finished that contest with two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in the win.

On Sunday, Webber was even better. The Purdue signee finished the game making 6-of-8 shots from long range and scored a game-high 24 points in a 68-49 win over Sunrise Christian Academy.

For the weekend, Webber averaged 17 points per game and shot 48.1% from three (13-of-27). That's a pretty good three-game stretch for the future Boilermaker.

Webber is an excellent shooter

Scottsdale Christian Academy player Jacob Webber (3) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Webber is one of Purdue's four commitments in the 2026 recruiting class. At 6-foot-6, he brings a great shooting touch to the guard position, something the program can utilize with Fletcher Loyer's eligibility up after the 2025-26 campaign.

His ability to shoot the basketball is what stands out most to coach Matt Painter.

"Jacob Webber gives us great positional size as a guard. He's probably the best move-and-shoot guy in the country," Painter said after Webber signed his National Letter of Intent. "Great size, has an uncanny ability to be able to sprint in and get his feet organized and be able to twist all in one motion and shoot from 25 to 28 feet, and do it consistently. He's just an absolute weapon on the court, you have to give him a lot of attention, and you have to stick with him."

Webber is a four-star guard in the 2026 class, per 247Sports. He ranks as the No. 56 overall prospect in the cycle, per the website's composite rankings. The sharp-shooting guard transferred to La Lumiere from Kearney, Neb.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!

Related stories on Purdue basketball

CLUFF EXACTLY WHAT PURDUE NEEDED: Oscar Cluff scored 23 points in Purdue's win over Penn State, but it was his effort on the glass that continues to make a difference for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE

SMITH CAN STILL SCORE: Braden Smith went off for 26 points and 14 assists against Penn State. He doesn't want anyone to forget that he's still capable of scoring at a high level. CLICK HERE