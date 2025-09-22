Analyst Jon Rothstein Makes Bold Prediction for Purdue Guard CJ Cox
It didn't take long for CJ Cox to make a big impact at Purdue during his freshman season. After just 13 games, the Massachusetts native earned a spot in the Boilermakers' starting rotation, playing a key role for a team that reached the Sweet 16. As a sophomore, college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein expects him to make an even bigger leap.
Rothstein released a list of 20 "breakout players" for the 2025-26 season for College Hoops Today. Cox was the only Boilermaker included.
"The least appreciated member of the Boilers’ four returning starters could make the biggest jump in 2025-26," Rothstein wrote. "Cox was a steadying presence as a freshman on the perimeter last season alongside Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer as Purdue advanced to the Sweet 16. Now a sophomore, this 6-3 guard will play a key role in whether or not Purdue can reach the Final Four for the second time in the last three seasons."
Some might argue that Cox had a breakout year as a freshman. He started in 23 games for the Boilermakers and appeared in all 36 contests. He averaged 6.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. The guard shot 46.1% from the floor, 38.9% from three-point range, and 78.2% from the free-throw line.
Cox's first shining moment came in Purdue's 87-78 win over No. 2 Alabama at Mackey Arena last season. In the second half, he scored nine points in less than one minute, altering the course of the game and helping lead his team to a marquee victory early in the year.
The guard had his best performance in a January game against Nebraska, scoring 23 points and making nine-of-11 shots in a 104-68 win over Nebraska.
Will Cox be the breakout player on Purdue's roster as Rothstein predicts? If so, it would certainly help the Boilermakers in their quest to win a national championship.
CJ Cox's 2024-25 statistics
Nobody really knew what to expect from Cox as a freshman, especially as a player who was overlooked on the recruiting front. Not only did he earn a starting job in West Lafayette, but he also became a productive member of a squad that finished 24-12 and reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
Here's a rundown of Cox's numbers from the 2024-25 campaign:
- 6.0 points per game
- 2.8 rebounds per game
- 0.7 steals per game
- 46.1% FG
- 39.8% 3-pt FG
- 78.2% FT
