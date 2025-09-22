Fishers 4-Star Guard Jason Gardner Jr. Reportedly Schedules Visit to Purdue
Jason Gardner Jr., one of the top prospects in the 2027 recruiting class and an Indiana native, has scheduled an unofficial visit to Purdue in October. Sam Kayser of League Ready reported the news on Monday.
Gardner has scheduled a trip to West Lafayette for Saturday, Oct. 25, the same weekend the Purdue football team will celebrate Homecoming. It's also a day after the Boilermakers basketball team heads down to Lexington for an exhibition game against Kentucky.
Purdue is one of five schools Gardner plans to visit over the next two months. He also has unofficial visits scheduled for Notre Dame (Oct. 4), Kentucky (Oct. 18), Ohio State (Nov. 1), and Cincinnati (Nov. 15).
Gardner is ranked as the No. 28 overall prospect in the 2027 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. The 6-foot-1 guard from Fishers, Ind. is also listed as the No. 3 combo guard and the No. 2 player from Indiana.
Purdue initially extended an offer to Gardner in August 2024.
How Jason Gardner Jr. could help Purdue
Gardner is an explosive guard who is excellent at getting into the painted area and attacking the basket. He uses his ball-handling skills to dribble into the paint and either drive all the way to the rim or get to a spot where he feels comfortable shooting his floater.
When coming off ball-screens, his first instinct is to get to the rim and either convert a layup or draw contact. He doesn't take jump shots off of those screens frequently, though he possesses the ability to knock those down when available.
Gardner is also great in transition, with the ability to change direction easily and get convert easy layups at the other end of the floor. He's also at getting to the rim as a cutter, another valuable asset.
At times, the Boilermakers have lacked players who can take defenders off the bounce and attack the basket. That's the greatest strength of Gardner's game right now.
Jason Gardner Jr. highlights
