Andy Katz Ranks Purdue Basketball's Mackey Arena Best Home Atmosphere in the Big Ten

College basketball expert Andy Katz recently ranked his top-5 home venues in the Big Ten for the upcoming season. At the top of the list was Purdue's Mackey Arena.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten Conference is home to some of college basketball's most iconic venues. With most programs planning to return to full capacity next season, the fans are expected to be as rambunctious as ever.

College basketball expert and Big Ten Network contributor Andy Katz revealed a list of his top-5 home venues in the league for the 2021-22 season. At his top spot was none other than Purdue's Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers are expecting full capacity with more than 14,000 people in the stands next season. The team finished fourth in the conference last year with an overall record of 18-10, including 13-6 against league opponents.

His analysis of the five programs can be viewed in a Tweet from the Big Ten Network below.

Katz's Top-5 Home Venues for 2021-22 Big Ten Basketball

5. Jack Breslin Student Events Center, Michigan State

4. State Farm Center, Illinois

3. Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Indiana

2. Xfinity Center, Maryland

1. Mackey Arena, Purdue

"It's become my favorite place in the Big Ten," Katz said. "Paint Crew. Mackey Arena. Bouncing off the ceiling. The sound's going to be reverberating throughout the course of Mackey Arena. To me, that will be the No. 1 environment next season because the place is going to be packed, and Purdue could win the Big Ten."

