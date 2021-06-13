Caleb First Helps Indiana All-Stars Sweep Kentucky, Trey Kaufman-Renn Injured

Caleb Furst was named the MVP of the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star game on Saturday. He recorded a team-high 14 points and 17 rebounds. However, fellow Purdue commit trey Kaufman-Renn missed the second half with an injury.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana All-Stars completed a hard-fought sweep of Kentucky on Saturday night at Southport High School. A team compiled of some of the state's most talented players delivered an 86-70 win on their home turf.

There was plenty to celebrate in the end, but it didn't come without difficulty. Trey Kaufman-Renn, a Purdue commit and the Indiana Mr. Basketball runner-up, was forced to miss the second half of the matchup after falling on his right arm.

He recorded 10 points and six rebounds in just under 13 minutes of playing time in the first half. He contributed heavily by attacking the boards, snagging five offensive rebounds.

But despite losing a key contributor in Kaufman-Renn, the Indiana All-Stars were too much for Kentucky to handle. It was a 36-31 ball game heading into the second half, and that was when Indiana started to pull away.

The team was led by Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian's Caleb Furst, this year's Indiana Mr. Basketball and Player of the Year. The Purdue commit notched team-highs with 14 points and 17 rebounds.

He was named the game's Most Valuable Player.

Aside from Furst and Kaufman-Renn, four other Indiana players scored in double figures. The team rolled with Furst, Blackford’s Luke Brown, Lawrence North’s Shamar Avance, Perry Meridian’s Jayden Taylor and South Bend Riley’s Blake Wesley in the second half.

The unit spent more than 10 minutes on the floor together, extending what was just a three-point lead to a score of 79-57 with less than five minutes remaining. In the end, Indiana improved its series lead over Kentucky to 101-44 and is 27-3 since 2005.

The last of the Purdue commits playing in the game, Carmel High School's Brian Waddell, logged 10 minutes on the court but managed just one point and four rebounds.

Box Score

INDIANA (86)

Caleb Furst 6-13, 2-3, 14

Trey Kaufman-Renn 4-7, 2-3, 10

Luke Brown 3-6, 2-2, 10

Blake Wesley 4-13, 3-4, 12

Luke Goode 2-11, 0-0, 5

J.R. Konieczny 0-4, 0-0, 0

Jalen Blackmon 0-7, 1-2, 1

Jayden Taylor 4-8, 2-2, 4

Blake Sisley 0-3, 0-0, 0

Kooper Jacobi 3-6, 0-0, 6

Shamar Avance 6-11, 0-2, 13

Brian Waddell 0-4, 1-2, 1

Pierce Thomas 1-2, 0-0, 2

Brooks Barnhizer, 1-1, 0-0, 2

Totals: 34-96, 13-20, 86

KENTUCKY (70)

Ben Johnson 3-11, 2-2, 9

Sekou Kalle 3-6, 2-2, 8

Ayden Mudd 2-7, 0-2, 4

Devin Perry 0-4, 0-0, 0

Sam Vinson 5-15, 7-9, 18

Cam Pope 9-23, 0-0, 19

Dashaun Jackson 4-11, 1-2, 10

Darrius Washington 0-3, 0-0, 0

Mason Moore 1-2, 0-0, 2

Totals: 27-82, 12-17, 70

Related Stories

CALEB FURST, INDIANA WIN GAME 1: The historic All-Star basketball series between Indiana and Kentucky means a lot to many people, and on Friday night, the Indiana team won its 100th game in the series, beating Kentucky 93-70. CLICK HERE

The historic All-Star basketball series between Indiana and Kentucky means a lot to many people, and on Friday night, the Indiana team won its 100th game in the series, beating Kentucky 93-70. CAMDEN HEIDE VISITS PURDUE: Wayzata High School forward Camden Heide is a 2022 prospect and will have an official visit with Purdue basketball this weekend. The rising senior is a four-star recruit and the 13th-ranked player at his position in the country. CLICK HERE

Wayzata High School forward Camden Heide is a 2022 prospect and will have an official visit with Purdue basketball this weekend. The rising senior is a four-star recruit and the 13th-ranked player at his position in the country. PURDUE COMMITS PLAY IN INDIANA ALL-STAR GAME: Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn helped lead the way to victory in the Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star game on Wednesday. Brian Waddell also found time on the floor for the seniors, while Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith played for the junior squad. CLICK HERE

Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn helped lead the way to victory in the Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star game on Wednesday. Brian Waddell also found time on the floor for the seniors, while Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith played for the junior squad. 2022 O-LINEMAN TO VISIT CAMPUS: Snider High School offensive lineman DJ Moore is a 2022 prospect and will have an official visit with Purdue football on June 25-27. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!