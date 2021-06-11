Wayzata Forward Camden Heide to Visit Purdue Basketball this Weekend

Wayzata High School forward Camden Heide is a 2022 prospect and will have an official visit with Purdue basketball this weekend. The rising senior is a four-star recruit and the 13th-ranked player at his position in the country.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Camden Heide, a 2022 small forward from Wayzata High School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will visit with the Purdue basketball program this weekend. Heide will be a senior next year and is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports.

Heide is the 247Sports' top-ranked player in the state of Minnesota from the 2022 class and the 13th at his position in the country.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound big man has 11 total offers, including those from Purdue, Minnesota, Iowa, Arizona and Creighton. According to 247Sports' Crystal Ball projections, Heide is most likely to commit to the Boilermakers.

Here's an evaluation from 247Sports' director of basketball scouting Jerry Meyer on Heide:

"A quality shooter off catch or dribble. Can make one shots off either foot in the mid-range when attacking. Also has post up game. Has strength but limited lateral quickness.

More of a straight ahead athlete who jumps best off one foot when attacking the rim. Uses his body well on offense. Can finish with either hand. Has room to improve motor as a defender and rebounder."

BIG TEN DAILY, JUNE 11: Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard reportedly isn't interested in an NBA coaching position, former Michigan State player Keith Appling was held without bond on Thursday and former Wisconsin forward Micah Potter scheduled a predraft workout. Here's the latest from the Big Ten Conference. CLICK HERE

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard reportedly isn't interested in an NBA coaching position, former Michigan State player Keith Appling was held without bond on Thursday and former Wisconsin forward Micah Potter scheduled a predraft workout. Here's the latest from the Big Ten Conference. PURDUE COMMITS PLAY IN INDIANA ALL-STAR GAME: Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn helped lead the way to victory in the Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star game on Wednesday. Brian Waddell also found time on the floor for the seniors, while Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith played for the junior squad. CLICK HERE

Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn helped lead the way to victory in the Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star game on Wednesday. Brian Waddell also found time on the floor for the seniors, while Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith played for the junior squad. 2022 O-LINEMAN TO VISIT CAMPUS: Snider High School offensive lineman DJ Moore is a 2022 prospect and will have an official visit with Purdue football on June 25-27. CLICK HERE

