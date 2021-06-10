Purdue Commits Caleb Furst, Trey Kaufman-Renn Shine in Indiana All-Star Game

Purdue commits Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn helped lead the way in a 127-106 victory in the Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star game on Wednesday night. Brian Waddell also found time on the floor for the seniors, while Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith played for the junior squad.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Five Purdue basketball commits competed in the Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star game on Wednesday night at Brownsburg High School, including Blackhawk Christian senior Caleb Furst and Silver Creek senior Trey Kaufman-Renn.

The seniors were led by South Bend's Blake Wesley, who registered a team-high 24 points in a 127-106 victory. Furst and Kaufman-Renn each scored 22 points. Jalen Blackmon was the only other senior in double figures with 17.

Box score from Junior-Senior All-Star game

Furst, the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball and recent recipient of the Indiana Player of the Year award, led the team with nearly 27 minutes of playing time. He was 9-for-14 from the field and made all three of his free-throw attempts. Furst also added five assists.

Kaufman-Renn, the winner of the 2020 Indiana Player of the Year award, played just over 23 minutes and was 8-for-13 from the floor. He made six of his team-high nine free-throw attempts and recorded three assists.

The two incoming Boilermakers led the team in rebounds as Furst came away with 12 while Kaufman-Renn snatched nine.

The senior duo each led their programs to state titles this season. Furst and Blackhawk Christian won the Indiana Class 2A State Championship, while Kaufman-Renn helped Silver Creek win the Indiana Class 3A State title.

Both players finished their high school careers as two-time state championship winners.

Carmel senior Brian Waddell, another Purdue commit, also joined Furst and Kaufman-Renn on the court on Wednesday. In more than 10 minutes of playing time, he registered two points on three shooting attempts.

Homestead's Fletcher Loyer and Westfield's Braden Smith, two Boilermaker commits from the 2022 recruiting class, played for the junior squad.

North Central's Leland Walker led the juniors with 24 points, while Carroll's Jalen Jackson had 20. Loyer finished the game with 15 points and was one of four juniors to score in double-figures. He also added three rebounds and one assist.

Smith, while only scoring two points, snagged a team-high nine rebounds. He also led the team with five assists.

