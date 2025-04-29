Big Ten Announces Purdue Basketball's Home, Away Schedule for 2025-26 Season
Purdue is one step closer to knowing its Big Ten schedule for the 2025-26 college basketball season. On Tuesday, the conference released the list of home and road opponents for all 18 teams in the league.
For a quick refresher, the Big Ten has a 20-game conference schedule during the regular season. With 18 teams in the league, every program will play seven opponents only at home, seven opponents only on the road and three opponents at home and on the road.
Once again, the in-state rivalry is protected, meaning Purdue will play Indiana both at Mackey Arena and Assembly Hall. The Boilers will also play Iowa and Wisconsin twice during the regular season.
Here's the complete list of Purdue's Big Ten opponents for the 2025-26 college basketball season. Specific dates and times will be released later.
Home and road
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Wisconsin Badgers
Home only
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Michigan Wolverines
- Michigan State Spartans
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Oregon Ducks
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Washington Huskies
Road only
- Maryland Terrapins
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
PURDUE PROJECTED AS TOP SEED: ESPN's Joe Lunardi projects that Purdue will be the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, setting up a run to the Final Four. CLICK HERE
EDEY RESPONDS TO CRITICS: Zach Edey had a lot of doubters coming out of Purdue. After a full NBA season under his belt, he had a message for those critics. CLICK HERE
EDEY SUCCESSFUL AS NBA ROOKIE: Zach Edey had plenty of doubters when he was selected No. 9 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. But the former Purdue star quieted those critics with an impressive first season in the league. CLICK HERE