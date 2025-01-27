Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings (Vol. 12): Has Minnesota Found Momentum?
Let's be honest, Minnesota has taken a lot of heat in these power rankings throughout the course of the season. Now that the Gophers are on a three-game winning streak in the Big Ten, it's time to give them their flowers.
After starting league play 0-6, Minnesota has ripped off three straight wins, which includes two victories over ranked opponents (Michigan and Oregon). The Gophers also now own a road win over rival Iowa. Life is pretty good for Ben Johnson right now, isn't it? Can this team sustain this type of success?
We'll find out in the coming weeks.
Elsewhere around the Big Ten, we witnessed a few surprising road teams pull off upsets. Ohio State knocked off No. 11 Purdue in Mackey Arena, ending a 26-game home winning streak for the Boilermakers. Maryland upset No. 17 Illinois, thanks to a huge day from Julian Reese. The Terps followed that up with a victory over Indiana at Assembly Hall.
It was a bit of an odd week in the Big Ten. Here's how it impacted the power rankings as we enter the final week of January.
1. Michigan State Spartans
- Records: 17-2 overall, 8-0 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 15; NET: No. 17
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 1 (no change)
- Last week: Defeated Rutgers 81-74.
- This week: vs. Minnesota on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock); at USC on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock).
- The skinny: Although they've struggled inside Madison Square Garden in the past, the Spartans were able to secure an important road win over Rutgers over the weekend, pushing to 8-0 in the league. Depth continues to be a huge advantage for Tom Izzo and his team, with Jase Richardson scoring 20 points and Coen Carr adding 14 in Saturday's win — both doing so while coming in off the bench.
2. Purdue Boilermakers
- Records: 16-5 overall, 8-2 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 8; NET: No. 9
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 2 (no change)
- Last week: Lost to Ohio State 73-70; Defeated Michigan 91-64.
- This week: vs. Indiana on Friday at 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX).
- The skinny: After allowing one to slip away in the second half against Ohio State, Purdue came out on a mission in Friday's top-25 clash against Michigan. The Boilermakers have played extremely well on the defensive end during this 8-1 stretch and it's giving them a chance to compete for a third straight Big Ten title, despite some recent shooting woes.
3. Michigan Wolverines
- Records: 14-5 overall, 6-2 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 18; NET: No. 20
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 3 (no change)
- Last week: Lost to Purdue 91-64.
- This week: vs. Penn State on Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); at Rutgers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX).
- The skinny: Michigan looked shell-shocked by the environment at Mackey Arena on Friday night. Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf were essentially shut down, which resulted in a blowout loss to Purdue. This is still a really talented team that's capable of scoring a lot of points. Dusty May's team gets a bounce-back opportunity this week, hosting Penn State before a trip to Rutgers.
4. Illinois Fighting Illini
- Records: 14-6 overall, 6-4 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 10; NET: No. 10
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 4 (no change)
- Last week: Lost to Maryland 91-70; Defeated Northwestern 83-74.
- This week: at Nebraska on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1); vs. Ohio State on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS).
- The skinny: Injuries and illnesses have bitten Illinois at times this season. The Fighting Illini are probably better than their 6-4 league record indicates, especially with their ability to score points in flurries. Not having Tomislav Ivisic proved problematic in a blowout loss to Maryland, but Illinois responded nicely with a victory over rival Northwestern.
5. Wisconsin Badgers
- Records: 16-4 overall, 6-3 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 14; NET: No. 18
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 5 (no change)
- Last week: Lost to UCLA 85-83; Defeated Nebraska 83-55.
- This week: at Maryland on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); at Northwestern on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1).
- The skinny: Well, Wisconsin's undefeated January came to an end, dropping a heartbreaker to UCLA last week. It's still been a great month for Greg Gard and his team, which is contending for a top-four spot in the Big Ten Tournament. John Tonje had a huge game against Nebraska, scoring 27 points and knocking down five shots from long range. Wisconsin's homestand was short-lived, as the Badgers now have two more road games ahead.
6. Maryland Terrapins
- Records: 16-5 overall, 6-4 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 21; NET: No. 19
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 7 (up 1 spot)
- Last week: Defeated Illinois 91-70; Defeated Indiana 79-78.
- This week: vs. Wisconsin on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Over the last two years, Maryland has really struggled in road games. So, getting a pair of wins away from College Park should give Kevin Willard's team a huge boost of confidence moving forward. Julian Reese was a man on a mission last week, accounting for 41 points and 27 rebounds in wins over Illinois and Indiana.
7. UCLA Bruins
- Records: 14-6 overall, 5-4 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 33; NET: No. 33
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 8 (up 1 spot)
- Last week: Defeated Wisconsin 85-83; Defeated Washington 65-60.
- This week: at USC on Monday at 10 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1); vs. Oregon on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1).
- The skinny: After a rough introduction to Big Ten play, UCLA seems to have found a groove. The Bruins have now won three straight games and have a great opportunity to extend it this week with matchups against USC and Oregon. Perhaps Mick Cronin's tirade a few weeks ago worked? Aday Mara has really provided a nice spark off the bench, scoring a total of 34 points in the last two contests.
8. Oregon Ducks
- Records: 16-4 overall, 5-4 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 28; NET: No. 27
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 6 (down 2 spots)
- Last week: Defeated Washington 82-71; Lost to Minnesota 77-69.
- This week: at UCLA on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1); vs. Nebraska on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Oregon might be 16-4, but the Ducks have really struggled since the start of Big Ten play. Losing to Minnesota isn't a great sign, especially when you get a bagel in the scoring column from Nate Bittle. Poor 3-point shooting is an issue for this team right now, making just 34.2% from long distance.
9. USC Trojans
- Records: 12-7 overall, 4-4 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 67; NET: No. 73
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 11 (up 2 spots)
- Last week: Defeated Nebraska 78-73.
- This week: vs. UCLA on Monday at 10 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1); vs. Michigan State on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock).
- The skinny: Desmond Claud's tear continued in a road win over Nebraska. He scored 21 points, dished out six assists and grabbed three rebounds for the Trojans. Right now, USC isn't an NCAA Tournament team, but that could change with a strong showing this week. Regardless, there's no question the Trojans have made huge strides since the beginning of the season.
10. Iowa Hawkeyes
- Records: 13-7 overall, 4-5 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 64; NET: No. 62
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 9 (down 1 spot)
- Last week: Lost to Minnesota 72-67; Defeated Penn State 76-75.
- This week: at Ohio State on Monday at 8 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1).
- The skinny: Iowa was able to get back in the win column after suffering three straight losses. If you want something positive out of the last two games, it's that the Hawkeyes were able to keep both the Gophers and Nittany Lions under 90 points, something that's been a rarity this year. How will they handle an Ohio State that is coming off a huge win over Purdue?
11. Indiana Hoosiers
- Records: 14-7 overall, 5-5 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 62; NET: No. 68
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 10 (down 1 spot)
- Last week: Lost to Northwestern 79-70; Lost to Maryland 79-78.
- This week: at Purdue on Friday at 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX).
- The skinny: A lot of season remains, but it feels like Indiana's NCAA Tournament hopes are hanging by a thread. The Hoosiers have lost five straight games to Northwestern and dropped a home contest to Maryland. Life doesn't get any easier for Mike Woodson's squad this week, traveling to Mackey Arena for a showdown with in-state rival Purdue.
12. Penn State Nittany Lions
- Records: 13-7 overall, 3-6 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 45; NET: No. 51
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 14 (up 2 spots)
- Last week: Defeated Rutgers 80-72; Lost to Iowa 76-75.
- This week: at Michigan on Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); vs. Ohio State on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1).
- The skinny: Penn State came close to exorcising the road demons last week, but came up one point short to Iowa. Getting a win over Rutgers earlier in the week was significant, but the Nittany Lions need to find some more consistency and get over the hump in close games. Of the team's six Big Ten losses, five have comes by six points or less.
13. Ohio State Buckeyes
- Records: 11-8 overall, 3-5 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 30; NET: No. 29
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 16 (up 3 spots)
- Last week: Defeated Purdue 73-70.
- This week: vs Iowa on Monday at 8 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1); at Penn State on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1); at Illinois on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS).
- The skinny: A big night from Micah Parrish got Ohio State on the right side of a one-score game. The Buckeyes also did it on the road at Mackey Arena, a huge confidence booster for the program. Now that Jake Diebler's team has been on the winning side of a tight game, can they rip off some big wins and get back in the NCAA Tournament hunt? The Buckeyes have great opportunities this week against Iowa and Penn State.
14. Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Records: 11-9 overall, 3-6 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 91; NET: No. 96
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 17 (up 3 spots)
- Last week: Defeated Iowa 72-67; Defeated Oregon 77-69.
- This week: at Michigan State on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock); vs. Washington on Saturday at noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Don't look now, but the Golden Gophers are on a little bit of a hot streak. After opening league play with an 0-6 record, Minnesota has won three straight games, which includes victories over ranked opponents Michigan and Oregon. Throw in a rivalry win over Iowa, and it's been a really nice stretch for Ben Johnson. Dawson Garcia has been willing his team to wins, averaging 26 points per game during this winning streak.
15. Northwestern Wildcats
- Records: 12-8 overall, 3-6 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 46; NET: No. 49
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 15 (no change)
- Last week: Defeated Indiana 79-70; Lost to Illinois 83-74.
- This week: vs. Rutgers on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); vs. Wisconsin on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1).
- The skinny: Northwestern has shown more signs of life over the last two weeks, and a big reason why is because of Ty Berry's production. He gave the Wildcats 23 points off the bench in a win over Indiana and is averaging 15 points per game in the last four contests (Northwestern is 2-2). Not to state the obvious, but Northwestern is a better team when it's not solely reliant on Brooks Barnhizer and Nick Martinelli.
16. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Records: 10-10 overall, 3-6 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 82; NET: No. 83
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 12 (down 4 spots)
- Last week: Lost to Penn State 80-72; Lost to Michigan State 81-74.
- This week: at Northwestern on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); vs. Michigan on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX).
- The skinny: All that momentum gained after putting together back-to-back wins seems to have gone away after an 0-2 week. Rutgers has two of the best players in the Big Ten, but the lack of depth and shooting is an issue. The Scarlet Knights could still pull off some upsets this season, but they don't seem to have the bodies to win consistently.
17. Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Records: 12-8 overall, 2-7 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 52; NET: No. 63
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 13 (down 4 spots)
- Last week: Lost to USC 78-73; Lost to Wisconsin 83-55.
- This week: vs. Illinois on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1); at Oregon on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Things have gone from bad to worse for Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers. They're now in the middle of a six-game losing streak with games against Illinois and Oregon upcoming. Nebraska started the year off with so much promise, but have squandered that momentum. Is there any chance the Huskers regain it in the second half of the season?
18. Washington Huskies
- Records: 10-10 overall, 1-8 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 96; NET: No. 99
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 18 (no change)
- Last week: Lost to Oregon 82-71; Lost to UCLA 65-60.
- This week: at Minnesota on Saturday at noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Washington really can't overcome its poor shooting. It's been a problem for this team since the start of the year and it hasn't gotten any better, making just 32.1% of shots from 3-point range and making less than 70% of their free throw attempts.
