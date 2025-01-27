How the 2025 Big Ten Men's Basketball Standings Look Entering Final Week of January
Things are certainly heating up in the Big Ten as we enter the final week of January. A handful of teams are competing for a regular season championship while others are battling for one of the top 15 spots in the conference tournament when March rolls around.
Michigan State continued its undefeated run over the weekend, defeating Rutgers 81-74 at Madison Square Garden to maintain its spot atop the conference standings. Purdue pummeled Michigan 91-64 to take over second place by itself. Although the Wolverines had an ugly showing, their still 6-2 on the season.
Wisconsin is also playing well and is at 6-3 in league play. The Badgers are still alive in the conference race at the moment.
There's also currently a four-way tie for 13th place in the league standings, which is significant. Now that the Big Ten is an 18-team conference, only the top-15 squads will earn a spot in the Big Ten Tournament, which runs from Wednesday March 12 through Sunday, March 16.
A lot of basketball remains on the schedule, but why not check out how things stand as we prepare for the final week of January?
Big Ten men's basketball standings (Jan. 27)
1. Michigan State Spartans (8-0)
2. Purdue Boilermakers (8-2)
3. Michigan Wolverines (6-2)
4. Wisconsin Badgers (6-3)
T-5. Maryland Terrapins (6-4)
T-5. Illinois Fighting Illini (6-4)
T-7. UCLA Bruins (5-4)
T-7. Oregon Ducks (5-4)
T-9. Indiana Hoosiers (5-5)
T-9. USC Trojans (4-4)
11. Iowa Hawkeyes (4-5)
12. Ohio State Buckeyes (3-5)
T-13. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-6)
T-13. Northwestern Wildcats (3-6)
T-13. Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-6)
T-13. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-6)
17. Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-7)
18. Washington Huskies (1-8)
