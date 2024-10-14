Boilermakers Country

Big Ten Basketball: Where Every Team Stands in 2024-25 Preseason KenPom Rankings

The first edition of the KenPom rankings have been released for the 2024-25 college basketball season. Purdue is the highest-ranked Big Ten team and all 18 teams are inside the top-75.

The first KenPom rankings of the 2024-25 college basketball season have been released. At a quick glance, it looks like the Big Ten could be the most competitive league in the sport, with all 18 teams rankings inside the top-75 to start the year.

After a 34-5 campaign and a trip to the National Championship Game last season, Purdue is the highest-ranked team in the Big Ten, coming in at No. 10. Illinois is the only other team from the conference in the top-25, listed at No. 23.

KenPom is not a typical college basketball poll, as it measures teams based on efficiency. It is meant to be predictive as opposed to what a team has done throughout the course of a season.

Below are the KenPom top-25 rankings, as well as where every Big Ten teams entering the 2024-25 season.

KenPom Top 25

  1. Houston Cougars
  2. Duke Blue Devils
  3. Auburn Tigers
  4. Alabama Crimson Tide
  5. UConn Huskies
  6. Kansas Jayhawks
  7. Iowa State Cyclones
  8. Arizona Wildcats
  9. Gonzaga Bulldogs
  10. Purdue Boilermakers
  11. Baylor Bears
  12. Creighton Bluejays
  13. Tennessee Volunteers
  14. North Carolina Tar Heels
  15. Texas Tech Red Raiders
  16. Texas A&M Aggies
  17. Cincinnati Bearcats
  18. Texas Longhorns
  19. St. John's Red Storm
  20. Villanova Wildcats
  21. BYU Cougars
  22. Marquette Golden Eagles
  23. Illinois Fighting Illini
  24. Clemson Tigers
  25. Arkansas Razorbacks

Big Ten Teams in KenPom Rankings

10. Purdue Boilermakers
23. Illinois Fighting Illini
26. UCLA Bruins
29. Oregon Ducks
31. Ohio State Buckeyes
33. Iowa Hawkeyes
35. Michigan State Spartans
36. Michigan Wolverines
37. Maryland Terrapins
39. Indiana Hoosiers
46. Wisconsin Badgers
50. Northwestern Wildcats
56. Nebraska Cornhuskers
57. USC Trojans
59. Minnesota Golden Gophers
61. Penn State Nittany Lions
63. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
75. Washington Huskies

