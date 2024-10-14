Big Ten Basketball: Where Every Team Stands in 2024-25 Preseason KenPom Rankings
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Maryland Terrapins
- Michigan State Spartans
- Michigan Wolverines
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
- Washington Huskies
- Wisconsin Badgers
The first KenPom rankings of the 2024-25 college basketball season have been released. At a quick glance, it looks like the Big Ten could be the most competitive league in the sport, with all 18 teams rankings inside the top-75 to start the year.
After a 34-5 campaign and a trip to the National Championship Game last season, Purdue is the highest-ranked team in the Big Ten, coming in at No. 10. Illinois is the only other team from the conference in the top-25, listed at No. 23.
KenPom is not a typical college basketball poll, as it measures teams based on efficiency. It is meant to be predictive as opposed to what a team has done throughout the course of a season.
Below are the KenPom top-25 rankings, as well as where every Big Ten teams entering the 2024-25 season.
KenPom Top 25
- Houston Cougars
- Duke Blue Devils
- Auburn Tigers
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- UConn Huskies
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Arizona Wildcats
- Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Baylor Bears
- Creighton Bluejays
- Tennessee Volunteers
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Cincinnati Bearcats
- Texas Longhorns
- St. John's Red Storm
- Villanova Wildcats
- BYU Cougars
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Clemson Tigers
- Arkansas Razorbacks
Big Ten Teams in KenPom Rankings
10. Purdue Boilermakers
23. Illinois Fighting Illini
26. UCLA Bruins
29. Oregon Ducks
31. Ohio State Buckeyes
33. Iowa Hawkeyes
35. Michigan State Spartans
36. Michigan Wolverines
37. Maryland Terrapins
39. Indiana Hoosiers
46. Wisconsin Badgers
50. Northwestern Wildcats
56. Nebraska Cornhuskers
57. USC Trojans
59. Minnesota Golden Gophers
61. Penn State Nittany Lions
63. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
75. Washington Huskies
