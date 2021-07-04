Big Ten Daily: E.J. Liddell Withdraws From NBA Draft to Return to Ohio State Basketball

E.J. Liddell elects to return to college basketball and play for Ohio State next season, Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz releases clothing line and both Ohio State and Penn State are in the running for a 2022 four-star recruit. Here's the latest from around the Big Ten.

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell decided on his future at the professional level on Saturday. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Liddell is withdrawing his name from the 2021 NBA Draft to return to the Buckeyes next season.

"This was a pretty difficult decision," Liddell told ESPN. "No one in my family has ever been this close to getting to a professional league. After many conversations with my parents and coaches, I understood that returning was the best thing for me. Anyone can get signed to play in the NBA. I absolutely could have gotten a contract. But it's not about getting in the NBA, it's about staying in for the long-term."

Liddell, who was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last season, averaged 16.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocked shots in 29 games at Ohio State. He recorded eight games of at least 20 points last season, which was good for seventh-best in the conference.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore was one of the numerous prospects that participated in the NBA G League Elite Camp. He was told that he needed to continue working on his shooting ability and defensive versatility to be productive at the next level.

The Buckeyes will be without starting guard Duane Washington Jr. during the upcoming college basketball season after he elected to remain in the NBA Draft. However, with Liddell returning, Ohio State will look to repeat its success from last season after earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Liddell suggested that a reason for returning to college basketball was the ability to earn money from his name, image and likeness this upcoming season.

"That changes the game really," Liddell told ESPN. "It's good that I could be making money. That should have been happening for a long time. The coaches are telling me that being the face of this team and one of the most publicized guys in the conference, I could make a really good profit off that. How much, I'm not sure yet. I haven't looked into that enough yet."

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz Reveals Merchandise Website

After posting a video revealing his personalized logo, Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz announced a website where he will be selling clothing and other merchandise.

With the NCAA approving an interim policy allowing athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, Mertz is one of the numerous college athletes looking to take advantage.

After leading the Badgers' football program to a 4-3 record and a victory in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, Mertz is aiming to guide the team to another successful season.

Four-Star LB Includes Ohio State and Penn State in Top Five

The Ohio State football program already boasts the nation's top-rated 2022 recruiting class, and it's still growing as more prospects announce their commitments. Penn State, which has another top-10 class in the country, ranks second in the Big Ten Conference.

Shawn Murphy, a four-star linebacker from Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Virginia, included both the Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions in his top five Saturday night.

Murphy, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect, is the No. 6 linebacker in the recruiting class and the No. 61 prospect overall, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He currently holds 45 total offers, including those from Alabama, LSU and Florida.

He has not yet announced a commitment date, but his pledge would be a strong boost to any program that acquires his talents — including those in the Big Ten.

