Big Ten Daily (Oct. 9): NCAA Shortens Transfer Portal Window
The window for student-athletes to enter the NCAA transfer portal will likely be shortened from 45 days to 30 days. The NCAA Division I Council voted to make the change on Tuesday.
Initially, the NCAA was considering eliminating the spring transfer window in college football. However, the proposed change is to cut down the number of days players can enter during both the winter and spring windows.
For college football student-athletes, the transfer portal window will be open from Dec. 9-28 and from April 16-25. It gives players 20 days in the winter and 10 days in spring to enter.
On the basketball side, the transfer portal window for both men's and women's hoops will open the day after the conclusion of the second round of the NCAA Tournament. It will remain open for 30 days.
For men's basketball, it will open on March 24 and the date is March 25 for women's basketball.
Yes, this change gives student-athletes fewer days to enter into the NCAA transfer portal. But will it really make much of a difference? It's doubtful.
PJ Fleck's confidence capsules
In case it hasn't been made clear during his eight years in Minnesota, PJ Fleck doesn't really care what the outside world thinks about his methods. The Gophers coach provided another example of his uniqueness following the team's 24-17 upset win over No. 11 USC on Saturday.
According to Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press, Fleck told KFAN 100.3 that he gave players an "antidote of confidence" following last week's loss to Michigan. Those capsules contained nothing more than Sprite.
It might sound a little silly, but clearly it provided some level of confidence for Minnesota's players. Despite a 2-3 start to the season, the Gophers were able to pull off a major upset in front of a home crowd over the weekend.
Could this be the moment that catapults the Gophers to success the rest of the season?
