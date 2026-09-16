Biggest Takeaways From Purdue Basketball's 2026-27 Big Ten Schedule
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The slate is officially set for Purdue. On Wednesday, the Big Ten released its conference schedules for the 2026-27 men's college basketball season, getting us one step closer to the start of the year.
Big Ten teams will play 20 conference games this season, which includes three home-and-away opponents. The three teams Purdue will see twice this coming season are Rutgers, Illinois and Indiana.
Now that the schedule is out, let's take a look at the slate, as well as a few takeaways.
A brutal six-game stretch to end the season
The most challenging stretch for Purdue comes at the end of the year. From Feb. 12 through March 5, the Boilermakers really don't catch any breaks. It starts with a home game against Illinois on Feb. 12, a team that played in the Final Four last season.
After that, Purdue will make a trip to Bloomington to play in-state rival Indiana on Feb. 16. The Boilers have lost their last two games at Assembly Hall. Purdue will make a brief stop at home to play UCLA on Feb. 21, then it will head out to the West Coast for showdowns against Oregon and Washington on Feb. 24 and Feb. 27.
Purdue closes out the 2026-27 regular season at home against Indiana on March 5.
The only good news in this stretch? Purdue gets a six-day break between a home game against Northwestern on Feb. 6 and that Feb. 12 clash with Illinois. Then, Matt Painter's team gets nearly a week off after its trip to Oregon and Washington before the finale against IU.
Back-to-back road game vs. Final Four teams
If you want to find the most difficult two-game week for Purdue, it's easily in early January. Purdue will play at Illinois on Jan. 5, then will make the journey to Michigan on Jan. 8. Both those teams were in the Final Four last season, with the Wolverines winning the national championship.
Playing those two teams back-to-back is challenging enough, but having to battle them on the road makes this task even more difficult. Both Michigan and Illinois are expected to compete at the top of the Big Ten again.
It's not the most challenging five-game stretch, but it's also part of a window where the Boilers play four-of-five games on the road. After the game against Michigan, Purdue will play Ohio State at home on Jan. 12, then will take on Minnesota and Penn State on the road on Jan. 17 and Jan. 20.
Toughest games are on the road
Last season, Purdue had the chance to play some of the best teams on its schedule inside Mackey Arena. That won't be the case this year. Purdue will play Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State and Indiana on the road.
Yes, the Boilers get Indiana and Illinois at home because of the home-and-home matchups, but it still plays five of the best teams in the Big Ten away from Mackey Arena.
Purdue's 2026-27 men's basketball conference schedule
- Dec. 1 — vs. Iowa
- Dec. 8 — at Wisconsin
- Dec. 30 — vs. USC
- Jan. 2 — vs. Rutgers
- Jan. 5 — at Illinois
- Jan. 8 — at Michigan
- Jan. 12 — vs. Ohio State
- Jan. 17 — at Minnesota
- Jan. 20 — at Penn State
- Jan. 23 — vs. Maryland
- Jan. 26 — vs. Nebraska
- Jan. 30 — at Michigan State
- Feb. 3 — at Rutgers
- Feb. 6 — vs. Northwestern
- Feb 12. — vs. Illinois
- Feb. 16 — at Indiana
- Feb. 21 — vs. UCLA
- Feb. 24 — at Oregon
- Feb. 27 — at Washington
- March 5 — vs. Indiana
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Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.Follow SchutteDustin