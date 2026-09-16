The slate is officially set for Purdue. On Wednesday, the Big Ten released its conference schedules for the 2026-27 men's college basketball season, getting us one step closer to the start of the year.

Big Ten teams will play 20 conference games this season, which includes three home-and-away opponents. The three teams Purdue will see twice this coming season are Rutgers, Illinois and Indiana.

Now that the schedule is out, let's take a look at the slate, as well as a few takeaways.

A brutal six-game stretch to end the season

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter yells at a referee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The most challenging stretch for Purdue comes at the end of the year. From Feb. 12 through March 5, the Boilermakers really don't catch any breaks. It starts with a home game against Illinois on Feb. 12, a team that played in the Final Four last season.

After that, Purdue will make a trip to Bloomington to play in-state rival Indiana on Feb. 16. The Boilers have lost their last two games at Assembly Hall. Purdue will make a brief stop at home to play UCLA on Feb. 21, then it will head out to the West Coast for showdowns against Oregon and Washington on Feb. 24 and Feb. 27.

Purdue closes out the 2026-27 regular season at home against Indiana on March 5.

The only good news in this stretch? Purdue gets a six-day break between a home game against Northwestern on Feb. 6 and that Feb. 12 clash with Illinois. Then, Matt Painter's team gets nearly a week off after its trip to Oregon and Washington before the finale against IU.

Back-to-back road game vs. Final Four teams

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) looks to pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If you want to find the most difficult two-game week for Purdue, it's easily in early January. Purdue will play at Illinois on Jan. 5, then will make the journey to Michigan on Jan. 8. Both those teams were in the Final Four last season, with the Wolverines winning the national championship.

Playing those two teams back-to-back is challenging enough, but having to battle them on the road makes this task even more difficult. Both Michigan and Illinois are expected to compete at the top of the Big Ten again.

It's not the most challenging five-game stretch, but it's also part of a window where the Boilers play four-of-five games on the road. After the game against Michigan, Purdue will play Ohio State at home on Jan. 12, then will take on Minnesota and Penn State on the road on Jan. 17 and Jan. 20.

Toughest games are on the road

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter and Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood, | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Last season, Purdue had the chance to play some of the best teams on its schedule inside Mackey Arena. That won't be the case this year. Purdue will play Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State and Indiana on the road.

Yes, the Boilers get Indiana and Illinois at home because of the home-and-home matchups, but it still plays five of the best teams in the Big Ten away from Mackey Arena.

Purdue's 2026-27 men's basketball conference schedule

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) makes a shot. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dec. 1 — vs. Iowa

Dec. 8 — at Wisconsin

Dec. 30 — vs. USC

Jan. 2 — vs. Rutgers

Jan. 5 — at Illinois

Jan. 8 — at Michigan

Jan. 12 — vs. Ohio State

Jan. 17 — at Minnesota

Jan. 20 — at Penn State

Jan. 23 — vs. Maryland

Jan. 26 — vs. Nebraska

Jan. 30 — at Michigan State

Feb. 3 — at Rutgers

Feb. 6 — vs. Northwestern

Feb 12. — vs. Illinois

Feb. 16 — at Indiana

Feb. 21 — vs. UCLA

Feb. 24 — at Oregon

Feb. 27 — at Washington

March 5 — vs. Indiana

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