Boiler Banter Podcast: Purdue Falls to Indiana, 4-Game Losing Skid and More
It's been a tough stretch for Purdue over the past two weeks. The Boilermakers have dropped their last four games, falling to Michigan, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Indiana. That skid has taken Purdue out of the Big Ten title race and now finds itself hunting for a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
On Sunday, the Boilers owned a 37-25 halftime lead on Indiana at Assembly Hall and appeared to be in great shape entering the second half. But a 28-3 run by the Hoosiers squashed Purdue's hopes of a road victory and extended the losing streak to four games.
On this week's Boiler Banter Podcast, Purdue on SI's Dustin Schutte and Brandon Brown talked about Sunday's loss to Indiana, the four-game losing streak, Friday's matchup with UCLA and more.
For more Boiler Banter episodes, you can visit Big Ten on Sports Illustrated on YouTube.
