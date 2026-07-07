New 2027 Purdue Commit Kevin Savage Has Big Goals for Boilermakers

Kevin Savage held several offers from major programs as a member of the 2027 recruiting class. But when it came time to make his decision on Sunday, the four-star point guard from Marietta, Ga., announced his commitment to Purdue, joining four-star center Isaiah Hill in the class.

Painter and his staff obviously prioritize talented players on the recruiting trail, just as every coaching staff in America does. But there's also an added emphasis on prospects who fit Purdue's system and prioritize winning over everything else.

Savage fits that description.

The 5-foot-11 guard has major ambitions of arriving on Purdue's campus in the summer of 2027 and carving out a significant role for himself. He believes he can be a key contributor early in his career in West Lafayette.

But his message to Purdue fans? Even before he steps on campus, he has goals of leading the program to new heights.

“Purdue fans, my goal is to come to Mackey Arena and bring a national championship back to West Lafayette," Savage said. "Y’all are getting a true winner and a dynamic player."

The Boilermakers have come close to reaching that goal, making the National Championship Game in 2024 and getting to the Elite Eight this past season. Could the combination of Savage and Hill be the one that leads Purdue to a title?

Savage explains why he committed to Purdue

Wheeler guard Kevin Savage passes the basketball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Savage was asked about his decision after his announcement on CBS Sports' YouTube channel on Sunday. His connection to Matt Painter, P.J. Thompson and the rest of the staff in West Lafayette played a major factor in his commitment.

"I chose Purdue because of the relationship I have with the coaching staff, the trust I've built, the system they have for me," Savage said. "I felt like it was the best fit for me."

Purdue had already had a successful summer on the recruiting front, landing Hill back in May. The talented center and Indianapolis product is the highest-rated commitment in the recruiting rankings era for the Boilermakers. Savage's pledge on Sunday bumped Purdue's 2027 class up to No. 1 in the national rankings.

Not only did Savage build a strong relationship with Purdue's staff, he was also impressed by the program's ability to develop point guards — most recently Braden Smith.

"The development aspect was incredible," he told Joe Tipton of Rivals.com, "and their system on how they use their point guards."

If Purdue's roster stays intact following the 2026-27 season, Savage would join a point guard group that includes Omer Mayer and Luke Ertel. He would add depth and talent to the position, something that is essential for programs to make deep NCAA Tournament runs.

Savage won't join the Boilermaker basketball program for another year, but there's already plenty of hype and excitement about what he can bring to West Lafayette.

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