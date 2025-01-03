Braden Smith Joins Purdue Basketball's 1,000-Point Club
Braden Smith is the latest Boilermaker to score 1,000 career points at Purdue. The junior guard hit the impressive milestone in Thursday night's Big Ten game against Minnesota.
Smith entered Thursday's game with 997 points, needing just three points to become the latest member of the 1,000-point club. He hit the milestone with a deep 3-pointer in the first half, giving Purdue a 14-12 lead early.
Smith nearly reached the milestone in Purdue's last game, an 83-64 win over Toledo at Mackey Arena on Sunday. The guard dropped a career-high 34 points on the Rockets, threatening to hit the 1,000-point mark in front of a home crowd.
But Smith had to wait one more game for the achievement — something he probably doesn't mind.
It took Smith just 88 games to score 1,000 points with the Boilermakers. That's an average of 11.4 points per game for his career in West Lafayette, with plenty more basketball to play.
Smith has played an integral role for the Boilermakers since arriving on campus ahead of the 2022-23 season. He's been the team's starting point guard since his freshman year and is considered one of the top guards in the country. Prior to the start of the 2024-25 season, he was named the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year.
Entering Thursday's game against Minnesota, Smith was averaging 14.5 points, 8.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game. He also currently ranks third all-time among Purdue's assist leaders, but is close to surpassing Brian Walker (572), who currently ranks second.
