Matt Painter Provides Injury Update on Purdue Center Will Berg
Purdue coach Matt Painter provided a positive injury update on redshirt sophomore Will Berg on Wednesday. It sounds like the 7-foot-2 center will be available as the 20th-ranked Boilermakers take on Minnesota Thursday.
Berg suffered a sprained foot and missed Sunday's game against Toledo. He was spotted at practice wearing a walking boot and was considered "day-to-day" when Painter provided the initial update last week.
"He practiced, so he should be able to go," Painter told GoldandBlack.com. "I haven't talked to (athletic trainer) Chad (Young) since we've practiced these two days about where he is, but he's been in everything."
Berg has played in 10 games this season, averaging 2.6 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest. After 7-foot-4 freshman Daniel Jacobsen suffered a season-ending leg injury in the second game of the season, Berg was Purdue's starting center for the next three games.
However, after the Boilers suffered a 76-58 loss to No. Marquette, Painter implemented a "small ball" starting lineup, putting Myles Colvin and Cam Heide alongside Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn in the starting rotation.
Still, Berg provides Purdue with good size and physicality off the bench. Having him available for Thursday's game against Minnesota is a positive for the Boilermakers.
