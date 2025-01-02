How to Watch No. 20 Purdue vs. Minnesota
It's time for Big Ten basketball. This week, conference play resumes and teams will begin their quest for a league title. Thursday night, No. 20 Purdue travels to Williams Arena for a matchup against Minnesota.
The Boilermakers closed out the nonconference portion of their schedule on Sunday, taking down Toledo 83-64 at Mackey Arena. The Gophers also picked up a win on Sunday, defeating Morgan State 90-68.
Here's all you need to know about Thursday night's Big Ten clash between Purdue and Minnesota.
How to watch No. 21 Purdue vs. Minnesota
- Who: No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers (9-4, 1-1 in Big Ten) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-5, 0-2 in Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- When: Thursday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn. (14,625)
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- TV Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Jordan Taylor (analyst).
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM Channel 83; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- Minnesota's 2023-24 season: Minnesota finished the year with a 19-15 record and a 9-11 mark in Big Ten play. The Golden Gophers earned a No. 9 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and received a bid to the NIT at the end of the year, defeating Butler in the first round before falling to Indiana State.
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (456-207).
- Minnesota coach: Ben Johnson, 4th season at Minnesota (49-59).
- Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Minnesota 110-84.
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 20; Minnesota is not ranked.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 22; Minnesota is not ranked.
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 27; Minnesota is ranked No. 109.
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 36; Minnesota is ranked No. 153.
Minnesota Golden Gophers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Dawson Garcia (19.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.1 bpg); Mike Mitchell Jr. (13.3 ppg, 3.7 apg, 48.6% 3-pt); Parker Fox (7.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.3 bpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Cam Christie (11.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.2 apg, 39.1% 3-pt); Pharrel Payne (10.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.4 bpg); Elijah Hawkins (9.5 ppg, 7.5 apg, 1.6 spg); Joshua Ola-Joseph (7.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg).
- Key newcomers (2024-25 stats): Lu'Cye Patterson (9.7 ppg, 3.9 apg, 2.9 rpg); Brennan Rigsby (6.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg); Femi Odukale (5.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.9 spg); Isaac Asuma (4.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.5 apg); Frank Mitchell (4.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg); Trey Edmonds (3.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Braden Smith (14.5 ppg, 8.6 apg, 4.6 rpg); Fletcher Loyer (13.6 ppg, 2.0 apg, 47.2% 3-pt); Trey Kaufman-Renn (18.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.3 apg); Myles Colvin (6.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg); Cam Heide (6.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 40.6% 3-pt).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers (2024-25 stats): Gicarri Harris (3.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg); Raleigh Burgess (2.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg); CJ Cox (5.4 ppg, 1.7 rpg); Daniel Jacobsen (injured, out for season).
Meet the coaches
- Ben Johnson, Minnesota: Johnson is in his fourth season as the coach at Minnesota, compiling a 49-59 record heading into Thursday's game against Purdue. He's familiar with the Big Ten, having played at Northwestern from 1999-2001 before transferring to Minnesota to finish his career (2002-04). Johnson almost instantly got into coaching, starting out as a graduate assistant at Dayton in the 2005-06 season. He then took a job as an assistant coach at Texas Pan-American, where he stayed from 2006-08. Johnson then had stops at Northern Iowa (2008-12) and Nebraska (2012-13) before returning to Minnesota as an assistant under Richard Pitino from 2013-18. He then was an assistant at Xavier from 2018-21 before taking the head coaching job with the Gophers in 2021. Last season, Minnesota's 19-15 record and second round trip in the NIT was the best season the program has had under Johnson.
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
