If Braden Smith wanted to make his assist record completely unreachable, he would have the option. A recent court injunction will allow student-athletes in the 2022 recruiting class to receive a fifth season of college eligibility, which would permit the former Purdue point guard to return to West Lafayette.

So, the big question is, would he take advantage of that opportunity? While the thought may have crossed Smith's mind briefly, it is not something he is considering.

CBS Sports' Isaac Trotter reported that Smith has no plan to return to Purdue for a fifth season. The report comes from the point guard's representation at Priority Sports.

Smith was a four-year starter at Purdue and broke the NCAA's assist record. He ended his career with 1,103 assists. He was also the 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year, the 2025 Bob Cousy Award winner and was a two-time All-American.

Smith was selected with the No. 38 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He was picked by the Chicago Bulls and then traded to the Indiana Pacers. At this time, the former Boilermaker has still not signed a contract.

Purdue's point guard situation is in a good spot

Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) attempts to get past guard Aaron Fine (6) during practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Obviously, bringing back the NCAA's career assist leader would be a significant addition to Purdue's 2026-27 roster, but the Boilermakers are still in a really strong spot at point guard.

Purdue returned 6-foot-4 guard Omer Mayer, who is now entering his second year in West Lafayette. As a freshman last season, he averaged 5.5 points and 1.2 assists per game.

The Boilermakers also brought in four-star point guard and Indiana native Luke Ertel, who is expected to make an immediate impact. Both players did some great things during Purdue's four-game trip to Canada.

Mayer is expected to be the starter when the season tips off in November, but Ertel provides Purdue with a different element. Those two will continue to battle for the starting job for the next three months.

Could any of Purdue's seniors return under the new rule?

Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer claps his hands. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith was one of five seniors who departed the program following the 2025-26 season. Would any of those other players be able to take advantage of the injunction?

Loyer's decision has not been confirmed, though it was understood that he was prepared to move on to the next stage of his career. He was not selected in the NBA Draft but did earn a spot on the Los Angeles Clippers' Summer League roster.

The only player among that group would be Loyer, who was also a four-year starter. He was a four-star prospect in Purdue's 2022 recruiting class and finished his career as the program's all-time leader in made three-point field goals.

Trey Kaufman-Renn was a member of the 2021 recruiting class and was at Purdue for five seasons, redshirting as a freshman during the 2021-22 campaign. Oscar Cluff and Liam Murphy were also both members of the 2021 recruiting class and transferred to Purdue for the 2025-26 season.

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