Starting Lineup 3.0: Projecting Purdue's Starters Following Boilers' Trip to Canada

Months still separate Purdue from the start of the 2026-27 college basketball season. The Boilermakers may have just played four games in Canada, but players will continue fighting for open starting jobs and rotational roles until the opening game against Gonzaga on Nov. 2.

Because it's the offseason, though, why not try to make a prediction as to what Purdue's starting lineup will look like following the trip to Canada? I've already gone through the practice twice, so this will be the third iteration of Purdue's projected lineup for the upcoming season.

Here's my latest starting lineup prediction based on what we saw in Canada this week.

Omer Mayer

Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) shoots the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayer didn't have the best shooting performances in Canada, but he still did several great things within the offense. He was an excellent distributor and was the team's top assist man in several outings during the four-game stretch.

The sophomore's ability to get to his pull-up and create space with the dribble are valuable assets. Plus, he provides good size on both ends of the floor with his 6-foot-4 frame. He runs the offense well and can create for himself and others.

Freshman Luke Ertel certainly made a strong case during the week, but Mayer still looks like the starter right now. His experience at the college level is an important piece, too.

Antione West Jr.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Antione West (1) dribbles the basketball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nobody helped themselves more in Purdue's four games than West. The redshirt freshman is a tremendous two-way talent, getting the job done at both ends of the floor in all four games.

West scored in double figures three times in four games and was responsible for more than a dozen steals during this trip. He was relentless on the defensive end and proved to be Purdue's best on-ball defender. Having that type of effort defensively is something the Boilermakers haven't had in recent years.

Additionally, West is a scoring threat in a variety of ways. He can attack the basket and finish through contact, or he can knock down mid-range shots. He frees himself up with the dribble and can come off screens. He's the player on the roster with the highest ceiling because of what he can do on both ends of the floor.

Gicarri Harris

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) drives toward the basket. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another pleasant surprise in Canada was Harris, who has been a productive player off the bench for Purdue for the better part of two seasons. He was assertive and aggressive, and he also made an impact on both ends of the floor.

What was really eye-popping about Harris was his decisiveness with the basketball and his ability to drive to the hoop. He didn't always finish at the rim, but you can tell it's an element to his game he wants to maximize. His ability to drive also resulted in more free throws for the Boilermakers, something they struggled to get last year.

Harris was also an excellent complement on the defensive end to West. He was great defensively off the ball, but also had multiple steals when guarding the ball. The trio of Harris, West and Mayer worked really well together in Canada.

Caden Pierce

Princeton Tigers forward Caden Pierce (12) controls the ball. | USA TODAY Sports

Pierce is, without question, Purdue's best rebounder right now. That was clear in the four games in Canada, as he consistently crashed the boards. But it wasn't just his ability to grab rebounds; he was also frequently trying to push the tempo when he got the ball in his hands.

Several times, Pierce grabbed the rebound and immediately made an outlet pass to get in transition or dribbled the ball himself. Having a player with that type of confidence can really benefit Purdue if it's attempting to play at a quicker pace.

Pierce also provides Purdue with veteran leadership, athleticism at the four and a player who can defend multiple positions. Because the Boilers don't have another great rebounder right now, it's hard to imagine anyone starting over Pierce at the four.

Daniel Jacobsen

Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) dunks the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's still some room for growth, but Jacobsen remains Purdue's most consistent player at the five. He had some really strong performances on the offensive end, especially when he did his work early and established a presence in the post. When he caught the ball and turned to the basket, he was almost unstoppable.

Jacobsen also made a difference on the defensive end, altering and blocking several shots throughout the week. He's still struggling with switches and can get pushed around a bit down low, but he's beginning to handle the physicality better.

If Jacobsen can improve as a rebounder, or at least put a body on an opponent more frequently to allow his teammates to swoop in and steal a board, it will really help the Boilers.

Rotation players

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) shoots the ball. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Luke Ertel — The freshman played really well in Canada, but still made some rookie mistakes. That's to be expected. He still has a chance to start, but I'm (obviously) giving the edge to Mayer. Ertel can bring a different element off the bench in the lead guard spot, pushing tempo and playing a pass-first role for the Boilermakers.

C.J. Cox — Cox was a starter for two seasons, but he may have a new role this year. Why? Purdue's trio of Mayer, Harris and West played really well together on both ends of the floor. If Cox is part of the second unit for the Boilers, he would provide a nice scoring punch and would give Ertel a primary target in the offense.

Raleigh Burgess — Defensively, Burgess played really well for the Boilermakers. He altered shots in the post and kept opposing guards in front of him when asked to switch on the perimeter. There's still some work to do offensively and on the glass. He has to develop better touch around the rim and be better at pulling down missed shots. If he can improve in those areas, he'll be a tough player to stop.

Jack Benter — Benter didn't play particularly well in this four-game stretch, but we still know what he brings to the floor. He provides Purdue with hustle, can defend multiple positions, hits open threes and chases down rebounds. Every team needs a guy like Benter coming off the bench. He can also play the three or four, giving the Boilers some versatility.

Jacob Webber — It's hard to tell how much Webber will factor into Purdue's rotation, but if he can shoot the way he did in Canada, he'll earn at least spot minutes throughout the season. He must improve defensively, but he can provide a spark offensively if the Boilers ever need it.

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