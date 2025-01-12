CJ Cox Provides Huge Spark for No. 20 Purdue in Blowout Win Over Nebraska
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — CJ Cox was having a nice afternoon at halftime of Sunday's game against Nebraska. In the first 20 minutes, he scored eight points and had knocked down all three of his shot attempts, which included a pair of 3-pointers. In the second half, that nice afternoon turned into a career day.
Cox ended the game with 23 points, making nine-of-11 shots, leading No. 20 Purdue to a 104-68 win over Nebraska. He was also a menace on the defensive end, recording four steals and four rebounds.
The freshman said his effort on the defensive end is what provided a spark for his offense.
"I feel like it fueled it a lot," Cox said of his defensive play following Sunday's game. "Once we got stops on defense, it led to transition offense.
Once again, Purdue's defense stepped up in a big way. The Boilermakers held Nebraska to six-of-27 from behind the 3-point line and forced the Huskers into 17 turnovers. Perhaps most impressive, Purdue ended the game with 11 steals.
Yes, the story of the game was Cox's 23 points off of just 11 shots, but coach Matt Painter agreed that the freshman's defensive effort has been superb since he entered the starting lineup.
"He does a good job of getting into the basketball more than anything," Painter said.
"I just thought CJ was great. He hit a couple timely threes in the first half, and then he really got going in the second half of making shots and those guys finding him. He got to his pull-up a few times, which he needs to do more."
Cox has been in Purdue's starting rotation for the last four games. All four have been Boilermaker wins, defeating Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers and Nebraska, all by double figures. In that stretch the guard is averaging 10 points, 5.1 rebounds and an assist per game.
Throughout the season, Cox has had big games, none as impressive as the one Sunday agaisnt Nebraska. He gave plenty of credit to assistant coach and Purdue's "offensive coordinator," PJ Thompson.
"It felt great. PJ is always telling me to look for my shot," Cox said. "That's what I take pride in."
Cox has provided sparks for Purdue at different points in the year. Now that the freshman is getting more comfortable in his starting role, he can provide more production for the Boilermakers on a consistent basis.
