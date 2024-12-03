College Basketball Analyst Robbie Hummel Critical of Behavior of UConn Coach Dan Hurley
College basketball analyst and former Purdue star Robbie Hummel unleashed some critical thoughts on the behavior of UConn coach Dan Hurley during a recent podcast episode of The Field of 68. He said Hurley's actions during the Maui Invitational were "embarrassing."
For those who missed it, Hurley was whistled for a technical foul late in UConn's first game against Memphis, which ultimately cost his team the game. The seventh-year leader of the Huskies blew a gasket after a bad over-the-back call.
After yelling at the officials constantly, Hurley was assessed a technical foul. Memphis then defeated UConn 99-97 in overtime.
In the podcast, Hummel sounded off on Hurley's actions during the game.
"We need to talk about Hurley's behavior," Hummel said. "Honestly, for a coach of his caliber, it is embarrassing. He is so much above this with the way he can coach and his pedigree and his record. And to act that way — he can say whatever he wants — the first game, it's a tie game and you get a technical foul, you cost your team the game.
"I don't care what the call was, bad calls are a part of basketball at every level you play — high school, college, NBA. Is the call horrible? Absolutely. The call was horrible. Then to get the over-the-back call the next day, I get it. But it is your job to help your players win the game, and you are not doing that by getting a technical foul on that. He has to act better."
Hurley has an explosive personality on the sideline, one that many fans have come to find unappealing. But because of his team's success on the floor, it's unlikely that he's going to change too much.
UConn has won back-to-back national championships, claiming NCAA titles in 2023 and 2024. The Huskies are 146-61 in his seven seasons in Storrs.
Hummel says that one of the biggest issues regarding Hurley's behavior is that it's forcing officials to become "part of the story."
"Every ref out there is thinking, 'If I toss him, now it's a story — now I'm the story, now I'm inserting myself into the game and they don't want that. But when he's berating them every call, every call, and it is every call. It's just pretty insane to watch."
Hurley's behavior in Maui matched UConn's performance. The Huskies went 0-3, losing games to Memphis, Colorado and Dayton, falling to 5-3 on the year. UConn is now ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press poll.
