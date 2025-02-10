Boilermakers Country

College Basketball Analyst Drops Purdue 4 Spots in Latest Rankings Despite 2-0 Week

FOX college basketball analyst John Fanta dropped Purdue from No. 5 to No. 9 in his latest rankings, despite the Boilermakers beating Iowa and USC last week.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers forward Camden Heide (23) and USC Trojans forward Saint Thomas (0) dive for the ball
Purdue Boilermakers forward Camden Heide (23) and USC Trojans forward Saint Thomas (0) dive for the ball / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Just last week, FOX college basketball broadcaster and analyst John Fanta ranked Purdue as one of the top-five teams in the country. But wins over Iowa and USC weren't enough to maintain that spot.

This week, Fanta released his new college basketball rankings for the upcoming week. Purdue dropped four spots, falling from No. 5 to No. 9 in the broadcaster's poll.

Purdue was jumped by Florida, Houston, Texas A&M and St. John's in Fanta's latest top-25. It is still the highest-ranked Big Ten team in his poll, with Michigan State at No. 12, Wisconsin at No. 15. Michigan at No. 18 and Maryland rounding it out at No. 24.

Last week, the Boilers defeated Iowa 90-81 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and returned home to beat USC 90-72. Purdue is now 19-5 on the season and 11-2 in Big Ten play, sitting atop the conference standings.

Here's the complete rundown of Fanta's new top-25:

  1. Auburn Tigers
  2. Alabama Crimson Tide
  3. Florida Gators
  4. Duke Blue Devils
  5. Tennessee Volunteers
  6. Texas A&M Aggies
  7. St. John's Red Storm
  8. Houston Cougars
  9. Purdue Boilermakers
  10. Iowa State Cyclones
  11. Memphis Tigers
  12. Michigan State Spartans
  13. Arizona Wildcats
  14. Texas Tech Red Raiders
  15. Wisconsin Badgers
  16. Missouri Tigers
  17. Creighton Bluejays
  18. Michigan Wolverines
  19. Clemson Tigers
  20. Kentucky Wildcats
  21. Ole Miss Rebels
  22. Kansas Jayhawks
  23. Marquette Golden Eagles
  24. Maryland Terrapins
  25. UConn Huskies

Related stories on Purdue basketball

BIG TEN STANDINGS: Purdue returned to the top of the Big Ten standings last week and are in position to win a third straight Big Ten title. But a tough stretch lies ahead. CLICK HERE

PAINTER RESPONDS TO KAUFMAN-RENN SNUB: Purdue coach Matt Painter provided his thoughts on Trey Kaufman-Renn being left out among the finalists for the Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar awards. CLICK HERE

LOYER PRAISES FURST'S TOUGHNESS: Fletcher Loyer gave a lot of credit to Caleb Furst for his success in his senior season, saying he's been a huge reason why Purdue is a "great team" right now. CLICK HERE

KAUFMAN-RENN HAS BIG NIGHT VS USC: Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Purdue's 90-72 win over USC on Friday night, showing why he's one of the country's top big men. CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Home/Basketball