College Basketball Analyst Drops Purdue 4 Spots in Latest Rankings Despite 2-0 Week
Just last week, FOX college basketball broadcaster and analyst John Fanta ranked Purdue as one of the top-five teams in the country. But wins over Iowa and USC weren't enough to maintain that spot.
This week, Fanta released his new college basketball rankings for the upcoming week. Purdue dropped four spots, falling from No. 5 to No. 9 in the broadcaster's poll.
Purdue was jumped by Florida, Houston, Texas A&M and St. John's in Fanta's latest top-25. It is still the highest-ranked Big Ten team in his poll, with Michigan State at No. 12, Wisconsin at No. 15. Michigan at No. 18 and Maryland rounding it out at No. 24.
Last week, the Boilers defeated Iowa 90-81 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and returned home to beat USC 90-72. Purdue is now 19-5 on the season and 11-2 in Big Ten play, sitting atop the conference standings.
Here's the complete rundown of Fanta's new top-25:
- Auburn Tigers
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Florida Gators
- Duke Blue Devils
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- St. John's Red Storm
- Houston Cougars
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Memphis Tigers
- Michigan State Spartans
- Arizona Wildcats
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Missouri Tigers
- Creighton Bluejays
- Michigan Wolverines
- Clemson Tigers
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- Maryland Terrapins
- UConn Huskies
