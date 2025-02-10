Big Ten Basketball Standings (Feb. 10): Who Can Stop Purdue From Three-Peat?
With a recent pair of Michigan State losses and Purdue posting wins over Iowa and USC last week, the Boilermakers have taken over the top spot in the Big Ten standings. Matt Painter's team owns a half-game lead over Michigan State and Michigan with just seven games left on the conference schedule, making the race incredibly interesting down the stretch.
Purdue has looked like a completely different team since the calendar flipped to January, and it has put the Boilers in position to claim a third straight league crown. But the toughest stretch of the season is coming up, as they'll play Michigan, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Indiana, UCLA, Rutgers and Illinois to close out the season.
Can anyone derail the Boilers from a third straight title? Both Michigan and Michigan State still have those chances.
There's also an interesting battle for the fourth spot in the league standings, which would secure a double-bye for the Big Ten Tournament, Currently, UCLA and Wisconsin are tied for that spot with Maryland and Illinois closely behind.
At the bottom of the Big Ten, Northwestern and Minnesota are tied for the 15th spot at 4-9. The top 15 teams earn a trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Tournament, while the last three miss out on the action.
Here's the latest look at the Big Ten standings as we enter the middle of February.
2024-25 Big Ten men's basketball standings (Feb. 10)
1. Purdue Boilermakers (11-2)
T-2. Michigan State Spartans (10-2)
T-2. Michigan Wolverines (10-2)
T-4. UCLA Bruins (9-4)
T-4. Wisconsin Badgers (9-4)
6. Maryland Terrapins (8-5)
7. Illinois Fighting Illini (8-6)
T-8. Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-7)
T-8. Ohio State Buckeyes (6-7)
10. USC Trojans (5-7)
T-11. Indiana Hoosiers (5-8)
T-11. Oregon Ducks (5-8)
T-11. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-8)
14. Iowa Hawkeyes (4-8)
T-15. Northwestern Wildcats (4-9)
T-15. Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-9)
17. Washington Huskies (3-9)
18. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-10)
