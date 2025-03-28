Top 25 Arsenal Players in History: A Celebration of Gunners Greats
Though they haven't clinched a Premier League title in over two decades, Arsenal remain one of the biggest and most dominant sides in the history of English soccer.
With no less than 49 major honors to their name, the Gunners are the third most successful team in the nation's history, with only Manchester United and Liverpool having collected more silverware.
From their all-conquering side of the 1930s right through to Arsène Wenger's famous "Invincibles" of 2003-04, Arsenal have had some truly superb players on their books over the years who have helped fire them to glory––whether that be superb shot-stoppers, flying full-backs, midfield maestros, or sumptuous strikers.
These 25 are the best of the bunch.
25. Lee Dixon
Lee Dixon's Arsenal legacy might be forever remembered for one of the most comical own goals in soccer history, when he lobbed his own keeper from no less than 30 yards out.
Scratch that mishap from his record, however, and what you're left with is an impressive resume that includes 619 appearances––the fourth most in Arsenal history––four league titles, and three FA Cups.
Intelligent, quick, and, aside from lobbing David Seaman, not prone to errors, few wingers found their way past Dixon in his prime.
24. Pat Rice
Before Arsenal had Declan, they had Pat Rice––who made over 500 appearances for the Gunners between 1964 and 1980, helping them clinch a famous league and FA Cup double in 1971, as well as another FA Cup in 1979 as club captain.
A tireless worker and no-nonsense right back, Rice later went on to serve as Arsène Wenger's assistant manager, helping guide the club to even more major honors, including two more league and cup doubles, before stepping down from the role in 2012, ending a cumulative 44-year association with the club.
His namesake hopes to one day replicate those achievements.
23. Michael Thomas
Heading into the final day of the 1988-99 season, Arsenal needed to beat Liverpool by two goals to overtake their opponents and clinch the First Division title for the first time since 1971.
Leading 1-0 in extra time, Arsenal's chances of glory were rapidly dwindling. Enter Michael Thomas.
Latching onto Alan Smith's lofted through ball, the English midfielder bulldozed his way past two Liverpool defenders before poking the ball into the back of the net to not only clinch the title for the Gunners but also deny Liverpool a second-ever title, forever etching his name into the club's history books.
22. Ray Parlour
Few players in soccer history have ever been compared to the legendary Pelé, but Ray Parlour was one of them.
Nicknamed the "Romford Pelé" because of his Essex roots and elegant, skillful playing style, Parlour was a dynamic force in the middle of the park. He could skip past players with ease, thread tidy passes, and find the back of the net, just as Pelé did.
Though even he would admit he wasn’t quite at the level of the Brazilian icon, Parlour was nevertheless a vital figure for an Arsenal side that dominated English soccer in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
21. Nwankwo Kanu
Nwankwo Kanu may not have been a regular starter during his six seasons at Arsenal, but the significance of his contributions should never be underestimated.
Intelligent and unpredictable, the Nigerian striker always delivered when the Gunners called upon him, often scoring crucial goals, including a memorable Premier League hat-trick against Chelsea in 1999 that turned a 2–0 deficit into a 3–2 victory.
Part of Arsenal's historic "Invincibles" squad that won the Premier League title without losing a game in the 2003-04 season, Kanu finished his Gunners career with 44 goals and 35 assists in 197 appearances.
20. Martin Keown
Fans will likely best know Martin Keown for being the man who came to blows with Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy after the Dutchman missed a penalty against Arsenal in 2003, in a fiery match now known as "The Battle of Old Trafford."
While Keown was, of course, much more than just that infamous moment––it did, in many ways, epitomize his Arsenal career.
Though not always the most elegant player—and often embroiled in controversy—Keown was a relentless warrior who would stop at nothing to ensure Arsenal came out on top. More often than not, with him in the side, they did.
19. Cesc Fàbregas
If this list were based purely on soccer ability, Cesc Fàbregas would be much, much higher.
A product of FC Barcelona's prestigious La Masia academy, Fàbregas was one of the most gifted central midfielders of his generation. A creative mastermind, Fàbregas finished the 2007-08 Premier League season with 17 assists—while in 2009-10, he racked up 15 goals and 15 assists in just 27 appearances.
Unfortunately for Arsenal, Barcelona, realizing it was wrong to ever let him go, came calling in 2011 with an offer too enticing for Fàbregas to turn down, stripping the Gunners of the superlative Spaniard at the peak of his powers.
18. Marc Overmars
A boy wonder at Ajax, Marc Overmars helped the Dutch giants win three consecutive Eredivisie titles as well as the UEFA Champions League before arriving at Arsenal in 1997 with a serious reputation—not just for his dazzling wing play, but also for his worrying injury record.
Fortunately for the Gunners, aside from one minor ankle injury, those concerns never materialized during his three stellar seasons in North London.
Instead, the Dutchman took English soccer by storm, scoring 40 goals, providing 33 assists, and playing a key role in Arsène Wenger's side winning the Premier League and FA Cup double in 1997-98.
17. Robin Van Persie
In the history of soccer, you'd be hard-pressed to find a striker with a better left foot than Robin van Persie—especially when it came to hitting the ball on the volley.
Arsenal's second-top scorer of the 21st century, Van Persie netted 132 goals in 278 appearances for the Gunners over eight seasons, including a combined 48 Premier League goals in just 63 matches during his final two seasons with the club.
Many of the Dutchman's strikes were highlight reel-worthy, but undoubtedly the best was his stunning volley against Charlton Athletic in 2006, when he leaped into the air and hammered the ball into the top corner from just outside the box.
Though, fans won't forget his move to Manchester United souring their taste on one of their best strikers of all time.
16. David Rocastle
The late David Rocastle was a gentleman off the field, who, according to his former Arsenal teammate Michael Thomas, "had time for everyone."
On it, he was both a competitive, committed force to be reckoned with and a trailblazer in more ways than one.
The English winger—who scored 34 goals and won two league titles in seven seasons with the Gunners—was one of the standout Afro-Caribbean stars of his generation, following in the footsteps of pioneers like Cyrille Regis and Laurie Cunningham in helping break down racial barriers.
A player ahead of his time, he also combined pace, grace, and dazzling flair in an era when physicality was often prioritized over finesse.
15. Freddie Ljungberg
In terms of debuts, Freddie Ljungberg’s Arsenal inauguration in 1998 was as good as they come, with the Swedish winger, sporting his famous faux hawk, coming off the bench to score a brilliant lob against rivals Manchester United in an emphatic 3-0 win.
Although it took a little while for Ljungberg to find his rhythm after that, by the turn of the century, he had firmly established himself as one of the club's key players.
During Arsenal's 2001-02 double-winning season, the Vittsjö-born star scored 17 goals in all competitions, including six in the Gunners' final eight Premier League matches, helping them secure the title and earning himself the division’s Player of the Season award.
14. Liam Brady
Known as "Chippy" due to his love for fish and chips, Liam Brady may have been born in Dublin, but he was Arsenal through and through.
After rising through the Gunners' academy, the extraordinarily gifted attacking midfielder—blessed with a wand of a left foot—went on to make over 300 appearances for the north London club, scoring 59 goals and playing a crucial role in their 1979 FA Cup triumph.
Following his successful stint at Highbury, Brady moved to Juventus, where he won back-to-back Serie A titles, cementing his legacy as Irish football’s first global superstar.
13. Cliff Bastin
The Gunners' third-highest scorer of all time, Bastin scored 178 goals in 395 games for the club—a remarkable tally, made even more impressive by the fact that he spent much of his career playing as a left winger rather than a traditional striker.
A key figure in a dominant Arsenal side that won five First Division titles and two FA Cups during the 1930s, Bastin was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2009.
12. Sol Campbell
Sol Campbell caused quite the stir when he left rivals Tottenham Hotspur to join Arsenal in 2001, having previously vowed he would never commit such an act of betrayal.
Spurs fans have never forgiven him, but Gunners supporters have been thanking him ever since. The English defender only grew stronger at Highbury, serving as the rock-solid backbone of one of the most successful periods in the club’s history.
Campbell won three FA Cups and two Premier League titles with Arsenal, the latter of which came in the legendary "Invincibles" season. That year, the team went unbeaten, conceded just 26 goals, and, in a twist of fate, sealed the title with a 2-2 draw against his former club Spurs.
11. Paul Merson
When talking about Paul Merson, his off-field struggles with alcoholism and gambling addiction often dominate the conversation, which makes his achievements and performances for Arsenal in the late 1980s and '90s even more remarkable.
A two-time league title winner and the 1989 PFA Young Player of the Year, Merson was a magician—capable of creating moments of brilliance and unlocking opposition defenses with mazy dribbles, cutting through balls, and precise finishes. He was also a tireless worker, known for his relentless pressing from the front.
Even the man himself is willing to admit that he could have been even better if it weren't for his struggles, especially for England, for whom he made only 21 appearances.
"I was drinking so heavily; if I hadn't, I could've nicked myself another 20-odd caps and done better for England," he told FourFourTwo in 2006. "I blame myself; I don't blame the managers at all."
10. Charlie George
The scorer of one of the most important and memorable goals in Arsenal's history, Charlie George etched his name into club folklore with his stunning extra-time winner against Liverpool in the 1971 FA Cup final. Latching onto John Radford's square pass, he unleashed a thunderous strike from 20 yards, securing the trophy for the first time in the club’s history.
However, George was far more than just that one iconic goal. He also found the net in the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds of that same competition and scored five times in 17 league appearances as Arsenal also won the First Division title.
Had it not been for a series of injuries and his tendency for ill-discipline, his legacy at Highbury could have been even greater.
9. David O'Leary
David O'Leary spent almost his entire playing career at Arsenal, retiring in 1995 as the club’s record appearance holder with 722 matches played between 1975 and 1993.
During his nearly two decades in north London, the Irish defender won two league titles, two FA Cups, and two League Cups, and was named to the PFA Team of the Year three times.
Impressively, he finished his professional career without ever receiving a red card for either club or country, a testament to his composure and ability to remain calm under pressure in the heart of defense.
8. David Seaman
David Seaman: Great ponytail, even better goalkeeper.
Dubbed "Safe Hands" for good reason, Seaman’s lightning-fast reflexes and dependable handling helped Arsenal secure three league titles, four FA Cups, and a League Cup during his 13 years in North London.
His legendary save against Sheffield United in the 2003 FA Cup semifinal, where he unbelievably scooped Paul Peschisolido's close-range header off the line, has gone down in goalkeeping folklore.
7. Robert Pires
If we had to pick just one word to describe Robert Pires, it would be "classy."
Thankfully, we have more than one word to capture the essence of the talented French winger, who spent the first half of the noughties tearing apart Premier League defenses.
From his deft first touches and nonchalant lobs to delicate side-footed finishes and deceptively quick stepovers, Pires did everything with style and panache. The results were devastating, as "The Duck" (so named for his unique running style) scored 84 goals and provided 63 assists in six trophy-laden seasons under Arsène Wenger.
6. Ashley Cole
Ashley, or "Cashley" as he's known now in north London, Cole, will forever be in the bad books of Arsenal fans due to his decision to secretly engineer a high-profile move to Chelsea in 2006.
Suspect behavior aside, however, there is simply no denying that the Englishman is Arsenal's, and the Premier League's, greatest-ever left back.
Instrumental in both of Arsenal's Premier League title wins this century and voted into three consecutive PFA Teams of the Year between 2003 and 2005, Cole was a bona fide superstar, with even the great Cristiano Ronaldo naming him his toughest-ever opponent.
Need we say more?
5. Tony Adams
Arsenal's greatest-ever captain, Tony Adams was a towering figure whose presence was simply impossible to ignore.
Though not the most technically gifted of central defenders, Adams was brave, physical, and fully committed, often putting his body on the line to stop the opposition, while his vocal leadership and menacing demeanor didn’t just intimidate opponents, but also his own teammates—whom he wasn’t afraid to give a stern word to when they failed to meet his high standards.
A center back from a bygone era, yet one that many clubs would snap their fingers for today, Adams led the Arsenal defense with such valor that, without him, the Gunners might not have been the dominant force they were throughout the 1990s.
4. Ian Wright
Adored by Arsenal fans for his brilliance on the field and universally loved off it for his charismatic, humble demeanor and charity work, Ian Wright is a soccer legend in every sense of the word.
A true goal-scoring machine, Wright netted 185 goals in 288 games across all competitions for the Gunners—finding the back of the net in every way imaginable, whether through a cheeky 30-yard lob, a close-range tap-in, or a fierce strike from the edge of the box.
Beyond his goals, which helped Arsenal win several major honors—including a first-ever Premier League title in 1997-98—Wright, a born showman, was a joy to watch. His unpredictable, tenacious style of play was matched only by his theatrical goal celebrations, which made him all the more iconic.
3. Patrick Vieira
As close to being a "complete" midfielder as they come, Patrick Vieira was a monster in the middle of the park, who struck fear into the hearts of Premier League teams across the country during the 1990s and noughties.
A towering presence both physically and metaphorically, the Frenchman was both a powerful runner with the ball––almost impossible to dispossess once on a trademark run through the midfield––and ferocious and combative off it, never backing out of a challenge and often leaving a bit on his opposing number for good measure, too.
Named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Year for six consecutive years from 1999 to 2004, Vieira epitomized everything that was good about Arsène Wenger's Arsenal at the peak of their powers––a perfect blend of strength, technique, and leadership that helped the Gunners dominate English soccer.
2. Dennis Bergkamp
Dennis Bergkamp is your favorite players' favorite player.
“I honestly didn’t think a professional player could be that good," his former Arsenal teammate Paul Merson once admitted.
Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel echoed the sentiment: “He played football like it was all a dream—you couldn’t even imagine some of the things he was capable of doing with a football.”
To prove their point, just look at Bergkamp's otherworldly turn and finish against Newcastle United in 2002, widely regarded as the greatest goal in Premier League history. Or his ridiculous touch and volley against Leicester City. Or his audacious chipped finish against Bayer Leverkusen. Or his stunning control and strike against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup.
The list goes on—Bergkamp was simply a magician.
1. Thierry Henry
The greatest player in Arsenal history—and arguably in Premier League history—Thierry Henry was a devastating force of nature in the final third, yet he made it all look so effortless.
Whether sprinting past defenders with the grace of a gazelle, juggling the ball on his knees while gliding through midfield, or slotting the ball into the bottom corner with his trademark curled finish—effortlessly opening up his body before stroking the ball beyond the goalkeeper—Henry had an almost supernatural ability to make those around him look completely inferior.
From his first Arsenal goal—a stunning strike against Southampton in 1999—to his last, a dramatic winner against Leeds United in the FA Cup during his brief yet unforgettable loan return in 2012, Henry left an indelible mark on the club, cementing his legacy as the Gunners’ greatest-ever player.