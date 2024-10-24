College Basketball Analyst Says Purdue Will 'Take Major Step Back' This Season
Purdue has been picked to win the Big Ten in 2024-25. It returns three starters, three contributors from the bench and brought in a top-20 recruiting class. Braden Smith was named the league's Preseason Player of the Year. But former college basketball coach and current analyst Randolph Childress believes the Boilermakers are going to take a big step back this coming season.
In a recent Field of 68 podcast episode, one of the topics of conversation was whether there was more faith in Purdue or Indiana heading into the 2024-25 season. College basketball insider Jeff Goodman took the Boilermakers, while everyone else bought stock in the Hoosiers.
But it was Childress who really made the biggest statement, saying he thinks the departure of Zach Edey, a two-time National Player of the Year, will be a huge blow for Matt Painter and his team.
Childress believes the biggest issue will be the guard play of Smith and Fletcher Loyer, who no longer have the 7-foot-4 center to take the pressure off their shoulders.
"Let me preface what I'm going to say, because we're all Matt Painter fans. Purdue reminds me of what we talked about a minute ago with UConn — I think there's a major step back at Purdue," Childress said. "It's because of Zach Edey. This is a two-time National Player of the Year. And you don't replace that. He made their jobs that much easier. Now, I'm scheming these guys. Now, I'm going into a game and I'm scheming these two. That is totally different.
"Fletcher Loyer doesn't get the open threes. And he had some struggles with inconsistency with Zach Edey. So now, if Zach Edey's not there, putting it on the floor and creating his shot is not his strength. I think there's some unrealistic expectations because it's Purdue. ... We just expect them to be this (good). I think they'll be a team better in February ... but there's going to be an adjustment for this team and I think they take a major step back."
Last season, Smith averaged 12.0 points, 7.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game. He was considered one of the best point guards in college basketball. Loyer averaged 10.3 points per contest while shooting better than 44% from 3-point range.
Childress makes a valid argument — how will Purdue handle the pressure without having Edey in the post? But Painter has indicated that the Boilers could play a variety of styles, depending on the situation.
Only time will tell if Purdue takes a "big step back" or if it's a contender to win a third consecutive Big Ten title.
