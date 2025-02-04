Conversations with Matt Painter Helped Fletcher Loyer Grow as Leader at Purdue
Entering his junior season, Fletcher Loyer was asked to take on a bit of a different role with Purdue. No, his status as a starting guard didn't change coming into the 2024-25 season, but with veterans like Zach Edey, Mason Gillis, Ethan Morton and Lance Jones all gone, Loyer needed to step into a leadership role.
That may not seem like a complicated task, especially for someone who started every game in his first two years at West Lafayette, but it was still an adjustment.
Now that the second half of the Big Ten season has arrived, Loyer feels more comfortable in his role as a vocal leader. He gives a lot of credit to conversations he's had with coach Matt Painter.
"It gives me confidence, especially to talk to the other guys," Loyer said. "When you're asked to be a leader and you're asked to help your team win games, trust goes a long way. I've got to trust them, they have to trust me."
Loyer talked about the open dialogue he has with his coach, and how his openness to new ideas has instilled confidence among everyone on the roster.
The junior guard didn't get into the specifics about the conversations he has with Painter, but he did say that all those discussions are centered around winning.
"They're about everything — our team, other teams, what we need to do," Loyer said. "Ultimately, it's what can we do to win the game? I think that's what's been so good about playing for him, he's a guy you can talk to. He's not a dictator, he's a guy that will listen to you and adjust.
"Ultimately, who you go out there every night and you play to win, he's going to put trust into you."
Purdue has found a lot more success on the basketball court since the calendar turned to 2025. The Boilermakers finished the month of January with an 8-1 record and are a half-game back of Michigan State for first place in the Big Ten standings.
Earlier this year, Painter talked about the team's lack of communication and how it hindered the team's progress. But as the season moved forward, the Boilers improved drastically in that area.
Loyer has been a big part of that change.
"It's been the difference for us," Loyer said. "It's why we went on a little run and why we've been able to be at the top of the Big Ten."
