How to Watch No. 7 Purdue Basketball vs. Iowa: TV and Radio Info, Key Stats and More
Purdue is back on the road Tuesday after a three-game homestand. The Boilermakers will take on Iowa in a Big Ten showdown, looking to win for the 10th time in 11 games.
The Hawkeyes were dealt some bad news recently, as leading scorer and rebounder Owen Freeman will miss the remainder of the season. That means Fran McCaffery's team will need others to step up if it wants to compete with one of the best teams in the country.
Purdue enters Carver-Hawkeye Arena as one of the hottest teams in college basketball and is chasing a third straight Big Ten regular season title. There's a lot on the line Tuesday night in Iowa City.
Here's everything you need to know heading into the game.
How to watch No. 7 Purdue vs. Iowa
- Who: No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (17-5, 9-2 in Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (13-8, 4-6 in Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- When: Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa (15,500).
- TV: Peacock
- TV Announcers: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst).
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM Channel 85; View all listings: CLICK HERE.
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- Iowa's 2023-24 season: Iowa finished last season with a 19-15 record and a 10-10 mark in Big Ten games. The Hawkeyes participated in the NIT at the end of the year, defeating Kansas State in the first round before falling to Utah in the second round.
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (464-208).
- Iowa coach: Fran McCaffery, 15th season at Iowa (293-199).
- Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Iowa 97-78.
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 7; Iowa is not ranked.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 7; Iowa is not ranked.
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 8; Iowa is ranked No. 66.
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 10; Iowa is ranked No. 63.
Iowa Hawkeyes 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Payton Sandfort (16.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.9 apg); Josh Dix (13.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.0 apg, 45.2% 3-pt); Brock Harding (9.0 ppg, 6.0 apg, 1.8 spg); Pryce Sandfort (8.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg); Ladji Dembele (3.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg); Owen Freeman (16.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.8 bpg) (Injured, out for season).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Tony Perkins (14.0 ppg, 4.6 apg, 4.4 rpg, 1.6 spg); Ben Krikke (13.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg); Patrick McCaffery (8.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg); Dasonte Bowen (4.4 ppg, 2.0 apg).
- Key newcomers (2024-25 stats): Drew Thelwell (10.7 ppg, 3.1 apg, 43.1% 3-pt); Seydou Traore (6.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Braden Smith (15.8 ppg, 8.8 apg, 4.6 rpg, 2.5 spg); Fletcher Loyer (14.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 46.3% 3-pt); Trey Kaufman-Renn (18.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.4 apg); Myles Colvin (5.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg); Cam Heide (4.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg); Caleb Furst (4.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers (2024-25 stats): Gicarri Harris (3.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg); Raleigh Burgess (2.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg); CJ Cox (6.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg); Daniel Jacobsen (injured, out for season).
Meet the coaches
- Fran McCaffery, Iowa: McCaffery is in his 15th season and his 29th year overall as a head coach. During the 2023-24 season, McCaffery became the all-time winningest basketball coach in the history of Iowa's program, passing Tom Davis with his 272nd game with the Hawkeyes. Over the course of his 15 seasons in Iowa City, McCaffery has led the team to seven NCAA Tournaments and four NIT appearances. He also led the program to a Big Ten Tournament title in 2022. Prior to his arrival at Iowa, McCaffery was the head coach at Lehigh (1985-88), UNC-Greensboro (1999-2005) and Siena (2005-10). He has taken every program he's coached to the NCAA Tournament at least once.
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PAINTER TALKS KEYS VS IOWA: Purdue coach Matt Painter said the biggest key for the Boilermakers Tuesday is limiting turnovers and keeping Iowa out of transition. CLICK HERE
SMITH A SEMIFINALIST FOR COUSY AWARD: Purdue junior guard Braden Smith has been named one of 10 semifinalist for the Bob Cousy Award, presented to the top point guard in college basketball. CLICK HERE
PURDUE JUMPS UP IN AP POLL: After an 81-76 win over rival Indiana, Purdue has jumped up three spots in the Associated Press poll and is now ranked No. 7 nationally. The Boilers were No. 10 last week. CLICK HERE
IOWA'S FREEMAN OUT VS. PURDUE: Iowa star sophomore Owen Freeman will miss the remainder of the season with a hand injury. Purdue travels to Iowa City to play the Hawkeyes on Tuesday. CLICK HERE