Purdue Jumps Up 3 Spots in Latest Associated Press Poll After Win Over Indiana
Purdue's rise in the Associated Press poll continues this week. The Boilermakers moved up three spots to No. 7 following Friday's 81-76 victory over Indiana at Mackey Arena.
The Boilers got 24 points, seven assists and six steals from Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn ended the night with 23 points, which included the game-winning bucket. Fletcher Loyer finished the game with 15 and Gicarri Harris gave Purdue nine points off the bench.
With Friday's win over the Hoosiers, Purdue finished the month of January with an 8-1 record. Because of that success, the Boilers now find themselves just a half-game out of first place in the standings, trailing only Michigan State.
Here's a look at the latest top-25 from the AP poll.
Associated Press college basketball poll (Feb. 3)
- Auburn Tigers (20-1)
- Duke Blue Devils (19-2)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (19-3)
- Tennessee Volunteers (18-4)
- Houston Cougars (17-4)
- Florida Gators (18-3)
- Purdue Boilermakers (17-5)
- Iowa State Cyclones (17-4)
- Michigan State Spartans (18-3)
- Texas A&M Aggies (17-5)
- Marquette Golden Eagles (18-4)
- St. John's Red Storm (19-3)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-4)
- Kentucky Wildcats (15-6)
- Missouri Tigers (17-4)
- Kansas Jayhawks (15-6)
- Memphis Tigers (18-4)
- Maryland Terrapins (17-5)
- UConn Huskies (16-6)
- Arizona Wildcats (15-6)
- Wisconsin Badgers (17-5)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-6)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (15-7)
- Michigan Wolverines (16-5)
- Ole Miss Rebels (16-6)
Others receiving votes: Clemson (182), Saint Mary's (136), Louisville (86), Creighton (50), Oregon (39), UCLA (26), New Mexico (23), Drake (18), Gonzaga (11), Utah State (8), Vanderbilt (4), Baylor (3), George Mason (3), Texas (1), Oklahoma (1).
